Breakfast for Survivors

Table Sponsorship will reserve one table at the event and inludes admission and breakfast for 8 indivudals
This sponsorship also includes:
Large Logo (businesses) or Name (indivudals) on event promotions
Large Logo or name on Event Program
Social Media Shout Outs
Listing on website for 1 year
Option for distribution of any marketing collateral from Jen’s Haven and The Nest
Platinum Level Event Sponsorship (No table/seats at event)
$750
Large Logo (Business) or name (Indivudals) on Event Promotions
Large Logo or Name on Event Program
Social Media Shout Outs
Listing on website for 1 year
Distribution of marketing collateral from Jen’s Haven
***This option is for event sponsorship only and does not include a table or seats at the event
Gold Level Event Sponsorship (No table or seats at event)
$500
Small Logo (Business) or Name (Individuals) on Event Promotions
Small Logo or Name on Event Program
Social Media Shout Outs
Listing on website for 1 year
Distribution of marketing collateral from Jen’s Haven
***This option is for event sponsorship only and does not include a table or seats at the event
Silver Level Sponsorship (No table or seat at event)
$250
Listing on Event Promotions
Listing on Event Program
Social Media Shout Out
Distribution of marketing collateral from Jen’s Haven
***This option is for event sponsorship only and does not include a table or seats at the event
