Breakfast with the Arts

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About this event
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Support the Breakfast in the Arts scholarship efforts for graduating high school seniors in the Tampa Bay area.
Please note: This contribution is a donation only and does not include admission or a ticket to the event.
Early Bird Admission – Limited Quantity
Join us for an inspiring morning celebrating creativity, scholarship, and legacy at Breakfast in the Arts, hosted by the Tampa Bay FAMUNAA Chapter.
· Two (2) reserved tables (16 guests total)
· Premium table placement
· Logo/name recognition across all marketing platforms
· Prominent logo placement on event signage
· Opportunity to provide brief remarks during the program
· Professional photo opportunity with scholarship recipients and chapter leadership
· Full recognition in printed event program
· One (1) reserved table (8 guests)
· Premium table placement
· Logo/name recognition on website and social media
· Recognition in printed event program
· Recognition on event signage
Early Bird Admission – Limited Quantity
· One (1) reserved table (8 guests)
· Preferred seating designation
· Name listed in printed event program
· Name displayed at table
· Half table (4 guests)
· Name listed in printed event program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!