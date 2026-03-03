Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

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Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

About this event

Breakfast with the Arts

14013 N 22nd St

Tampa, FL 33613, USA

Add a donation for Florida A&M University National Alumni Association - Tampa Chapter

$

Scholarship Support Donation
Pay what you can

Support the Breakfast in the Arts scholarship efforts for graduating high school seniors in the Tampa Bay area.

Please note: This contribution is a donation only and does not include admission or a ticket to the event.

Individual Tickets (Early Bird Admission – Limited Quantity)
$75
Available until Mar 31

Early Bird Admission – Limited Quantity


Join us for an inspiring morning celebrating creativity, scholarship, and legacy at Breakfast in the Arts, hosted by the Tampa Bay FAMUNAA Chapter.

Strike Sponsor – $5,000 (Premier Level)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

· Two (2) reserved tables (16 guests total)

·  Premium table placement

·  Logo/name recognition across all marketing platforms

· Prominent logo placement on event signage

· Opportunity to provide brief remarks during the program

· Professional photo opportunity with scholarship recipients and chapter leadership

· Full recognition in printed event program

Venom Sponsor – $3,000 (Signature Level)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

· One (1) reserved table (8 guests)

·  Premium table placement

·  Logo/name recognition on website and social media

·  Recognition in printed event program

·  Recognition on event signage

Orange & Green Sponsor – (Early Bird - Table Sponsor Level)
$800
Available until Mar 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Early Bird Admission – Limited Quantity


· One (1) reserved table (8 guests)

· Preferred seating designation

· Name listed in printed event program

· Name displayed at table

Community Sponsor – $500 (Supporter Level)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

· Half table (4 guests)

· Name listed in printed event program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!