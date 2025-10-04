Breakfast with the Bishop

1098 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203, USA
Dear Friend in Christ,
You are cordially invited to join us for a special breakfast to celebrate the birthday of Bishop Eric D. Garnes and share in a time of good food and uplifting fellowship.
We would be truly honored to have you with us for this fun and festive occasion as we pay tribute to his leadership and vision.
Date: Saturday, November 15
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: TOP Civic Center, 1098 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Between: Beverley & Clarendon Roads
Please purchase your ticket(s) by Sunday, November 2, 2025
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!