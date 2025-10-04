Breakfast with the Bishop

Dear Friend in Christ,





You are cordially invited to join us for a special breakfast to celebrate the birthday of Bishop Eric D. Garnes and share in a time of good food and uplifting fellowship.





We would be truly honored to have you with us for this fun and festive occasion as we pay tribute to his leadership and vision.





Date: Saturday, November 15

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: TOP Civic Center, 1098 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Between: Beverley & Clarendon Roads





Please purchase your ticket(s) by Sunday, November 2, 2025