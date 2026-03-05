Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

About this event
Vero Beach, FL 32966
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage or bacon, eggs, coffee, milk or juice.
Valid on April 4, 2026 at Vero Beach location only.
Thank you for supporting Global Scholars!
Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available- printed for an additional fee.
*Menu subject to change.
Must have ticket to dine. We cannot replace lost tickets.
Two 5x7 prints
Printed on 8.5x11 glossy photo paper
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!