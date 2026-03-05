Hosted by

Global Scholars

About this event

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

5335 20th St

Vero Beach, FL 32966

General Admission
$12

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage or bacon, eggs, coffee, milk or juice.


Valid on April 4, 2026 at Vero Beach location only.


Thank you for supporting Global Scholars!


Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available- printed for an additional fee.

*Menu subject to change.


Must have ticket to dine. We cannot replace lost tickets.

Printed Picture with the bunny
$10

Two 5x7 prints

Printed on 8.5x11 glossy photo paper

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