Hosted by

Stewart County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention

About this event

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

419 Church St

Dover, TN 37058, USA

General Admission
$8

Enjoy the breakfast with access to all activities.

Sponsorship
$200

Support two of Stewart County’s most loved community events while gaining meaningful visibility for your name, business, church or organization. Each donation is tax deductible and includes a 24x20 poster featuring the information of your choosing. The poster will be prominently displayed at both the breakfast with the Easter Bunny and the Annual Glow in the Dark egg hunt, as well as numerous social media shout outs.

Add a donation for Stewart County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention

$

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