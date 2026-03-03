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About this event
Enjoy the breakfast with access to all activities.
Support two of Stewart County’s most loved community events while gaining meaningful visibility for your name, business, church or organization. Each donation is tax deductible and includes a 24x20 poster featuring the information of your choosing. The poster will be prominently displayed at both the breakfast with the Easter Bunny and the Annual Glow in the Dark egg hunt, as well as numerous social media shout outs.
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