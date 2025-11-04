Breakfast with the Grinch

You're invited to a Whoville-worthy celebration at Applebee's! Join CAP for a festive morning featuring the one and only GRINCH!





Each ticket includes a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice, a Grinch goodie bag, and a meet & greet and photo opportunity with the Grinch!





There will be festive face painting and raffles available for purchase at the event. Guests are welcome to stay past 10AM to enjoy their food and each other's company, however all additional attractions will conclude at that time.





Please note all guests--both kids and adults-- must have their own ticket to attend this event.