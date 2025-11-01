Breaking Old Agreements & Creating Anew

Hosted by
About this event
Your word is your wand. Together, we’ll unearth the silent beliefs shaping your reality and experience what happens when you take authorship of your story, one conscious word at a time.
Step into the sanctuary of your mind. You’ll learn to honor this sacred ground through practices and choices that restore your peace, focus, and spiritual clarity — so your thoughts become the building blocks of a life well-lived.
This is your moment to craft a new promise with Life itself. Imagine the freedom, joy, and fulfillment available when you choose to create from love, clarity, and conscious intention.
Join Rev. Dr. Vionela Vaughn-Austin for a total three-part immersion that will awaken, stir, and steady your soul. This is more than a workshop; it is a sacred circle for those ready to release what holds them back, remember what empowers them, and realign with the infinite creative fire at the center of their being.
