Agape Wise Ones

Agape Wise Ones

Breaking Old Agreements & Creating Anew

The Power of Your Agreement
$30

Your word is your wand. Together, we’ll unearth the silent beliefs shaping your reality and experience what happens when you take authorship of your story, one conscious word at a time.

The Temple of Your Mind
$30

Step into the sanctuary of your mind. You’ll learn to honor this sacred ground through practices and choices that restore your peace, focus, and spiritual clarity — so your thoughts become the building blocks of a life well-lived.

Creating Anew:
$30

This is your moment to craft a new promise with Life itself. Imagine the freedom, joy, and fulfillment available when you choose to create from love, clarity, and conscious intention.

All three sessions: $90 by November 5th
$90

Join Rev. Dr. Vionela Vaughn-Austin for a total three-part immersion that will awaken, stir, and steady your soul. This is more than a workshop; it is a sacred circle for those ready to release what holds them back, remember what empowers them, and realign with the infinite creative fire at the center of their being.

