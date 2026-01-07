Youth Sessions Season 10 Dance Programs

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About this event
The $60 general registration fee is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to two seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.
Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.
Families enrolling siblings may register for a sibling discount. Making Each child's enrollment amount $40. Please select Family Bundle: Annual Registration Fee.
This Family Bundle is for siblings, annual registration fee only. This is a one-time required payment to participate in any of our programs. This does covers the full year and applies to up to two seasons. This fee helps support program operations and includes administrative costs, program materials, communication platforms, and ongoing planning throughout the season.
Registration ensures your dancer’s spot in the program and helps us maintain a safe, organized, and high-quality experience for all Youth Sessions families.
Families enrolling siblings may register for a sibling discount. Making Each child's enrollment amount $40. Please select Family Bundle: Annual Registration Fee.
Season 10 Programs
This class is designed for younger and newer dancers who are building their foundation in breaking and hip-hop culture. Dancers will learn basic breaking techniques, footwork, top rock, rhythm, and freestyle in a supportive, high-energy environment. Through enrichment activities and creative drills, students develop coordination, confidence, musicality, and a love for movement.
This program is ideal for dancers who are new to breaking or still developing their fundamentals, while learning how to train respectfully, work as a team, and express themselves through dance.
Feb 1st - May 31st 2026 | Sundays 1 PM-3PM | Ages 7-12,
This class is designed for dancers ready to deepen their breaking skills and challenge themselves at a higher level. Training focuses on advanced technique, transitions, power, freestyle development, battle concepts, and musicality. Dancers will engage in drills, cyphers, and enrichment exercises that strengthen discipline, creativity, and performance readiness.
This program supports dancers who want to level up, compete, and grow their identity within breaking and hip-hop culture while continuing to build confidence, leadership, and consistency.
Feb 1st - May 31st 2026 | Sundays 11 AM-1 PM | Ages 9+
The Grooves & Choreo Performance Team is a performance-focused program centered on hip-hop grooves, choreography, and open-style freestyle. This class blends strong movement foundations with creativity and stage presence, preparing dancers for live showcases and video projects.
This program is ideal for dancers who enjoy choreography, performance, and expressive movement. It is a weekday program and will require auditions, as dancers will be working as a focused team. Families may choose to enroll in this program alone or alongside a breaking program for well-rounded training.
Feb 24th - May 31st 2026 | Sundays 9am-11am | Ages 7–12
Families who choose the bundle receive a 30% savings, making this the best value for dancers who want both technical growth and performance experience.
Feb 1st - May 31st 2026 | Ages 7–12
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