Youth Sessions Season 10 Dance Programs

Season 10 Programs

Grooves & Choreo Performance Team (Showcase Program) Sundays 9am-11am

Int/Advanced Breaking Techniques & Enrichment (Next Gen), Sundays 11am-1pm

Beginner Breaking Techniques & Enrichment (Young Gen), Sundays 1pm-3pm

Beginner Breaking Techniques & Enrichment (Young Gen)

Led by Coach Koopa

This class is designed for younger and newer dancers who are building their foundation in breaking and hip-hop culture. Dancers will learn basic breaking techniques, footwork, top rock, rhythm, and freestyle in a supportive, high-energy environment. Through enrichment activities and creative drills, students develop coordination, confidence, musicality, and a love for movement.

This program is ideal for dancers who are new to breaking or still developing their fundamentals, while learning how to train respectfully, work as a team, and express themselves through dance.





Feb 1st - May 31st 2026 | Sundays 1 PM-3PM | Ages 7-12,

Focus on breaking foundations, enrichment training, and hip-hop culture

Emphasis on technique, freestyle, confidence, and discipline

Covers 14 weeks of training and events.

Meeting every Sunday for 2 hours (Not including holidays)

Int/Advanced Breaking Techniques & Enrichment (Next Gen)

Led by Coach Jeff

This class is designed for dancers ready to deepen their breaking skills and challenge themselves at a higher level. Training focuses on advanced technique, transitions, power, freestyle development, battle concepts, and musicality. Dancers will engage in drills, cyphers, and enrichment exercises that strengthen discipline, creativity, and performance readiness.

This program supports dancers who want to level up, compete, and grow their identity within breaking and hip-hop culture while continuing to build confidence, leadership, and consistency.





Feb 1st - May 31st 2026 | Sundays 11 AM-1 PM | Ages 9+

Focus on breaking foundations, enrichment training, and hip-hop culture

Emphasis on technique, freestyle, confidence, and discipline

Covers 14 weeks of training and events.

Meeting every Sunday for 2 hours (Not including holidays)

Grooves & Choreo Performance Team (Showcase Program)

Led by Coach Ms. Mo

The Grooves & Choreo Performance Team is a performance-focused program centered on hip-hop grooves, choreography, and open-style freestyle. This class blends strong movement foundations with creativity and stage presence, preparing dancers for live showcases and video projects.





This program is ideal for dancers who enjoy choreography, performance, and expressive movement. It is a weekday program and will require auditions, as dancers will be working as a focused team. Families may choose to enroll in this program alone or alongside a breaking program for well-rounded training.





Feb 24th - May 31st 2026 | Sundays 9am-11am | Ages 7–12