Breaking the Cycle, Building Brighter Tomorrows

About this event
8 guests seated at one reserved table
PAYMENT OPTION: Mail check to
4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705
• 8 Tickets to Event and 16 drink tickets
• Diamond Sponsor featured in all PSA’s for Event on One Putt Broadcasting Radio Stations
• Name and large logo featured on CYS website for one year
• Name and logo inclusion on event brochures and materials
• Opportunity to include marketing materials in raffle prizes
• Recognition by event speakers from the podium
• Diamond Sponsor Signage at the event
• Tagged on social media for event
Payment Option: Mail check to CYS of Fresno
4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705
• 6 Tickets to Event and 10 Drink Tickets
• Name and logo featured on CYS website one year
• Name and logo inclusion on event brochure and materials
• Recognition by event speakers from the podium
• Signage at the event
• Tagged on social media for event
Payment Option: Mail check to CYS of Fresno
4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705
• 4 Tickets to Event and 6 Drink Tickets
• Logo featured on CYS website for one year
• Name included on event brochure
PAYMENT OPTION: Mail check to
4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705
No tickets to attend the event - Sponsorship Only
• Name on event brochure
• Name on CYS website for six months
If you are unable to attend but still want to help us break the cycle of generational trauma and help children who have been victims of abuse heal, support CYS programs that do just that. Any amount is accepted with deep appreciation.
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