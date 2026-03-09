Comprehensive Youth Services Of Fresno Inc

Hosted by

Comprehensive Youth Services Of Fresno Inc

About this event

Breaking the Cycle, Building Brighter Tomorrows

10645 N Lanes Rd

Fresno, CA 93730, USA

Individual Ticket
$125
Reserved Table of 8
$1,000

8 guests seated at one reserved table


PAYMENT OPTION: Mail check to

4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 Tickets to Event and 16 drink tickets
• Diamond Sponsor featured in all PSA’s for Event on One Putt Broadcasting Radio Stations
• Name and large logo featured on CYS website for one year
• Name and logo inclusion on event brochures and materials
• Opportunity to include marketing materials in raffle prizes
• Recognition by event speakers from the podium
• Diamond Sponsor Signage at the event
• Tagged on social media for event

Payment Option: Mail check to CYS of Fresno

4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 Tickets to Event and 10 Drink Tickets
• Name and logo featured on CYS website one year
• Name and logo inclusion on event brochure and materials
• Recognition by event speakers from the podium
• Signage at the event
• Tagged on social media for event

Payment Option: Mail check to CYS of Fresno

4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 Tickets to Event and 6 Drink Tickets

• Logo featured on CYS website for one year

• Name included on event brochure

PAYMENT OPTION: Mail check to

4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705

Bronze Sponsor
$500

No tickets to attend the event - Sponsorship Only

• Name on event brochure

• Name on CYS website for six months

Unable to Attend ~ Donate to CYS Mission
Pay what you can

If you are unable to attend but still want to help us break the cycle of generational trauma and help children who have been victims of abuse heal, support CYS programs that do just that. Any amount is accepted with deep appreciation.

Add a donation for Comprehensive Youth Services Of Fresno Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!