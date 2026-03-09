Breaking the Cycle, Building Brighter Tomorrows

• 8 Tickets to Event and 16 drink tickets

• Diamond Sponsor featured in all PSA’s for Event on One Putt Broadcasting Radio Stations

• Name and large logo featured on CYS website for one year

• Name and logo inclusion on event brochures and materials

• Opportunity to include marketing materials in raffle prizes

• Recognition by event speakers from the podium

• Diamond Sponsor Signage at the event

• Tagged on social media for event

Payment Option: Mail check to CYS of Fresno

4545 N. West Ave. Bldg B Fresno, CA 93705