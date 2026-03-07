Justice Advocates Battling Exploitation And Lies Jabel

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Justice Advocates Battling Exploitation And Lies Jabel

About this event

Breaking the Silence Seminar

5750 Sunrise Blvd

Citrus Heights, CA 95610, USA

1 ticket
$10

All ticket sales are tax-deductible and go towards supporting victims and survivors!

1 ticket - $10

Unlimited Entries Allowed

3 winners will be picked

2 tickets
$15

All ticket sales are tax-deductible and go towards supporting victims and survivors!

2 tickets - $15

Unlimited Entries Allowed

3 winners will be picked

3 tickets
$20

All ticket sales are tax-deductible and go towards supporting victims and survivors!

3 tickets - $20

Unlimited Entries Allowed

3 winners will be picked

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