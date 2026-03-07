Breaking the Silence Seminar

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About this event
All ticket sales are tax-deductible and go towards supporting victims and survivors!
1 ticket - $10
Unlimited Entries Allowed
3 winners will be picked
All ticket sales are tax-deductible and go towards supporting victims and survivors!
2 tickets - $15
Unlimited Entries Allowed
3 winners will be picked
All ticket sales are tax-deductible and go towards supporting victims and survivors!
3 tickets - $20
Unlimited Entries Allowed
3 winners will be picked
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!