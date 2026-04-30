Breakout - Building a High Performing Team (Green)

About this event
This session is designed for business owners who want to attract, grow, and keep the right people as their company scales. Led by a successful and experienced business coach, author of Thou Shall Grow, who has helped many companies reach their full potential, this breakout will give attendees practical insight into the systems, leadership practices, and people strategies needed to build a team that can carry the business forward.
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