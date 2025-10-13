Hosted by

Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run – Presented by GRIND x 902 Brewing

101 Pacific Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07304, USA

Participant Registration
$40

Includes event entry, one drink ticket, and access to festivities. Run or walk at your own pace!


100% of your donation supports the Lori Sorrentino Hennessey Scholarhip Fund benefiting female students pursuing education degrees.

Pink Ribbon Supporter
$50

Can’t attend but still want to contribute?
Hope Supporter
$75

Can’t make it but want to make an even bigger difference? Your contribution goes directly to the scholarship fund, helping us continue Lori’s legacy of education, compassion, and community.

Community Champion Supporter
$150

Can’t attend but still want to contribute? Go above and beyond in supporting this cause!


Your name will be featured on our Instagram, recognizing your commitment to education and breast cancer awareness


🎟️ Includes two complimentary runner or walker entries for friends or family


💗 100% of your donation supports the Lori Sorrentino Hennessey Scholarship Fund, benefiting female students pursuing degrees in education

Local Community Sponsors
$150

Includes:

• Logo on event page

• Recognition at the run
• Logo on social media posts
• Two complimentary runner or walker entries


