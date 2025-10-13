Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run – Presented by GRIND x 902 Brewing

Hosted by
About this event
Includes event entry, one drink ticket, and access to festivities. Run or walk at your own pace!
100% of your donation supports the Lori Sorrentino Hennessey Scholarhip Fund benefiting female students pursuing education degrees.
Can’t attend but still want to contribute?
Can’t make it but want to make an even bigger difference? Your contribution goes directly to the scholarship fund, helping us continue Lori’s legacy of education, compassion, and community.
Can’t attend but still want to contribute? Go above and beyond in supporting this cause!
Your name will be featured on our Instagram, recognizing your commitment to education and breast cancer awareness
🎟️ Includes two complimentary runner or walker entries for friends or family
💗 100% of your donation supports the Lori Sorrentino Hennessey Scholarship Fund, benefiting female students pursuing degrees in education
Includes:
• Logo on event page
• Recognition at the run
• Logo on social media posts
• Two complimentary runner or walker entries
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!