2026 Breast Cancer BaddieCon: Survivorship Reimagined

Not everyone who needs this space can afford to be in it. This ticket helps change that.





When you purchase a Sponsor a Baddie ticket, you’re covering the cost of registration and conference materials for a Breast Cancer Survivor or Thriver, allowing them to attend Breast Cancer BaddieCon: Survivorship Reimagined at no cost.

Your sponsorship helps ensure:

A Survivor or Thriver can fully participate in the 3.5-day BaddieCon experience

Financial barriers don’t stand in the way of advocacy, education, and community

More Women of Color have access to spaces centered on healing, representation, and survivorship

This ticket is an act of collective care. It’s how we show up for one another, pass access forward, and make sure no one is left outside of the room.





You may not be the one in the seat, but you make it possible for someone else to be.



*When completing the ticketing form, type "sponsor" and use the email address [email protected]*