2026 Breast Cancer BaddieCon: Survivorship Reimagined

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About this event
$
Your all-access pass to Breast Cancer BaddieCon: Survivorship Reimagined.
With this ticket, you’ll have access to:
Select meals are included, such as Breakfast, Lunch, and snacks during the event.
BaddieCon is an experience where representation is centered, survivorship is honored in all its forms, and no one is expected to shrink themselves to fit the room. Come as you are. Leave restored, informed, and deeply connected.
Not everyone who needs this space can afford to be in it. This ticket helps change that.
When you purchase a Sponsor a Baddie ticket, you’re covering the cost of registration and conference materials for a Breast Cancer Survivor or Thriver, allowing them to attend Breast Cancer BaddieCon: Survivorship Reimagined at no cost.
Your sponsorship helps ensure:
This ticket is an act of collective care. It’s how we show up for one another, pass access forward, and make sure no one is left outside of the room.
You may not be the one in the seat, but you make it possible for someone else to be.
*When completing the ticketing form, type "sponsor" and use the email address [email protected]*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!