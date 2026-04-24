Breast360 Foundation 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Certificate for 18 holes of golf for one (1) foursome including green fee, cart fee, GPS, and range balls before your round. An $800 value! (Hawk's Landing Golf Club is located at the site of the 2027 ASBrS Annual Meeting in Orlando.)
About Hawk's Landing Golf Club:
Nestled on 200 pristine acres at Orlando World Center Marriott, Hawk's offers a stunning 18-hole championship course masterfully designed by Robert Cupp Jr. Featuring a par-70 layout stretching over 6,200 yards, including a dramatic island green. Every round promises a scenic journey with lush tropical vegetation and vibrant Florida wildlife for a memorable and challenging round of play for all levels.
Valid April 15, 2026 through December 31, 2026, and April 15, 2027, through December 31, 2027. Please call up to seven (7) days in advance at to make tee time reservations. The awarded letter must be presented to the golf shop personnel at check in.
Starting bid
This gift card was donated by Alra Care Products, and it may be used to purchase any skin care products at https://alra.com/.
About Alra:
Alra Skincare was born out of a personal mission to heal, and today we’re proud to serve more than 200 cancer centers across the United States. Our products are used and recommended by oncologists, nurses, and wellness coordinators to help patients care for their skin during and after treatment.
As we continue this mission, our approach has evolved — from simply soothing the skin to helping it function and renew itself. This evolution led us to develop a new category: Acid-Based Skincare.
Instead of harsh exfoliation, our gentle molecular acids (AHA, BHA, PHA) work in harmony with the skin, supporting the barrier while restoring permeability — the skin’s natural ability to absorb, breathe, and respond. When the skin is receptive, actives like Vitamin C, ceramides, and botanical antioxidants can finally reach where they are needed most.
Today, Alra remains rooted in compassion and guided by science — creating formulas that are safe for medically sensitive skin yet effective enough to transform texture, radiance, and resilience.
From healing skin to awakening its potential — this is Alra’s new generation of care.
Starting bid
Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami!
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or at the EAST Miami.
Terms
-Portrait may be of a family or individual (sorry, no pets).
-Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.
-Package does not include transportation
Total Retail Value: $5500.00
Starting bid
WORLD OF HYATT RESORTS DESIGNED FOR YOU IN EITHER CANCUN, CABO SAN LUCAS, PUERTO VALLARTA, RIVIERA MAYA, COZUMEL, HUATULCO, IXTAPA, MEXICO OR PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
2 PEOPLE, 4 NIGHTS
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: PACKAGE FOR COUPLES ONLY. NO MORE THAN TWO COUPLES ARE PERMITTED TO
TRAVEL TOGETHER. TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY.
CERTIFICATES/GIFT CARDS CANNOT BE REPLACED. TRAVELERS MUST BE RESIDENTS OF EITHER THE UNITED
STATES OR CANADA. PASSPORT REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL OUTSIDE THE U.S. PARTICIPATING PROPERTIES ARE
SUBJECT TO CHANGE. TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ISSUE. HOLIDAY TRAVEL DATES
MAY BE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST, BUT AVAILABILITY IS NOT GUARANTEED. BLACKOUT DATES: DEC
19- JAN 4. ANY UPGRADES, ADDITIONAL NIGHTS, OR ADDING ADDITIONAL GUESTS MUST BE BOOKED DIRECTLY
WITH THE RESORT AFTER THE ORIGINAL PACKAGE BOOKING IS COMPLETED. A MINIMUM 60 DAY ADVANCE
RESERVATION IS REQUIRED. CANCELLATION POLICY: CANCELATION MORE THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS
SUBJECT TO REBOOKING WITH FULL CREDIT. CANCELATION LESS THAN 16 DAYS PRIOR TO ARRIVAL IS SUBJECT
TO A 2-NIGHT PENALTY.
Starting bid
AUTHENTIC FLAVORS OF TUSCANY
CORTONA, ITALY FOR 2 PEOPLE, 6 NIGHTS
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. CERTIFICATES/GIFTCARDS CANNOT BE REPLACED. PASSPORT REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL OUTSIDE THE U.S.
TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM DATE OF ISSUE. A MINIMUM 45 DAYS ADVANCE RESERVATION IS REQUIRED.
CANCELLATIONPOLICY: CANCELLATION PRIOR TO ARRIVAL MAY BE SUBJECT TO FORFEITURE OF RESERVATIONS AND FUNDS.
Starting bid
2 PEOPLE, 5 NIGHTS
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. PASSPORT REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL OUTSIDE THE U.S. TOUR RUNS ON SPECIFIC DAYS OF THE WEEK AND AT SPECIFIC TIMES. IF TOUR IS NOT AVAILABLE, IT MAY BE SUBSTITUTED WITH EQUAL OR SIMILAR EXPERIENCE. HOTEL MAY BE SUBSTITUTED WITH EQUAL OR SIMILAR ACCOMMODATIONS. BLACKOUT DATES: JUL 4-8, AUG 5-10, SEP 4-8. A MINIMUM 45 DAY ADVANCE RESERVATION IS REQUIRED. TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM DATE OF ISSUE.
Starting bid
RAISE YOUR GLASS AND SAY CHEERS NAPA, CALIFORNIA
2 PEOPLE, 3 NIGHTS
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. CERTIFICATES/GIFTCARDS CANNOT BE REPLACED. HOTEL MAY BE SUBSTITUTED WITH EQUAL OR SIMILAR
ACCOMMODATIONS. BLACKOUT DATES: MAY 23-35. BALLOON RIDE PARTICIPANTS MUST WEIGH LESS THAN 275 POUNDS AND THE MINIMUM HEIGHT REQUIREMENT IS 57 INCHES TALL. A SUPPLEMENTAL FEE WILL APPLY FOR BALLOON RIDE PARTICIPANTS WEIGHING MORE THAN 275 POUNDS. IT IS THE PILOTS DISCRETION WHO IS DEEMED SAFE TO FLY. BALLOON RIDE OPERATES ON SPECIFIC DAYS OF THE WEEK AND AT SPECIFIC TIMES. IF TOUR IS NOT AVAILABLE, IT MAY BE SUBSTITUTED WITH EQUAL OR SIMILAR EXPERIENCE. A MINIMUM 45 DAY ADVANCE RESERVATION IS REQUIRED. TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM DATE OF ISSUE.
Starting bid
ENDLESS IDAHO ADVENTURES COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO
2 PEOPLE, 3 NIGHTS
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: TRAVEL PACKAGE IS NON-REFUNDABLE AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. CERTIFICATES/GIFTCARDS CANNOT BE REPLACED. BLACKOUT DATES: MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, JULY 15-18,
AUG 23-25, 4TH OF JULY WEEK, LABOR DAY WEEKEND. A MINIMUM 45-DAY ADVANCE RESERVATION IS REQUIRED. TRAVEL IS VALID FOR 18 MONTHS FROM DATE OF ISSUE.
Starting bid
Looking to promote your practice and attract more patients? This enhanced listing by Breast360 Foundation will include:
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