Breast360 Foundation 2026 Silent Auction

Certificate for 18 holes of golf for one (1) foursome including green fee, cart fee, GPS, and range balls before your round. An $800 value! (Hawk's Landing Golf Club is located at the site of the 2027 ASBrS Annual Meeting in Orlando.)





About Hawk's Landing Golf Club:

Nestled on 200 pristine acres at Orlando World Center Marriott, Hawk's offers a stunning 18-hole championship course masterfully designed by Robert Cupp Jr. Featuring a par-70 layout stretching over 6,200 yards, including a dramatic island green. Every round promises a scenic journey with lush tropical vegetation and vibrant Florida wildlife for a memorable and challenging round of play for all levels.





Valid April 15, 2026 through December 31, 2026, and April 15, 2027, through December 31, 2027. Please call up to seven (7) days in advance at to make tee time reservations. The awarded letter must be presented to the golf shop personnel at check in.