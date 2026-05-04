About this event
Live performances, halal food, and a vibrant vendor market. Celebrate Eid Al Adha with community and culture.
No Food & Drink Vendor! Apply to vend at Breath of Life: Market & Mics! This is a request form—not a confirmed spot. Once submitted, our team will review your application and reach out to confirm your space and provide payment details.
We’re curating a diverse marketplace of vendors to complement an amazing night of community, culture, and creativity.
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