Atlanta Islamic Community Space, Inc.

Hosted by

Atlanta Islamic Community Space, Inc.

About this event

Breath of Life: Market & Mics

520 Northside Dr SW

Atlanta, GA 30310, USA

General Admission
$10

Live performances, halal food, and a vibrant vendor market. Celebrate Eid Al Adha with community and culture.

Vendor Sign-Up (Request Only)
Free

No Food & Drink Vendor! Apply to vend at Breath of Life: Market & Mics! This is a request form—not a confirmed spot. Once submitted, our team will review your application and reach out to confirm your space and provide payment details.

We’re curating a diverse marketplace of vendors to complement an amazing night of community, culture, and creativity.

Add a donation for Atlanta Islamic Community Space, Inc.

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