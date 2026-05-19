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Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Breathe Again Cradle of Light's Shop

Glowing. You're welcome item
Glowing. You're welcome
$16

Yes it looks like a drink. No you cannot sip it. Yes it smells incredible. Watermelon + apple. Handmade gel candles supporting Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Sip sip hooray item
Sip sip hooray
$16

It looks like a cocktail. It smells like a vacation. Mango+strawberry+peaches and cream. Handmade gel candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light.

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Conspiracy to smell good item
Conspiracy to smell good
$16

You didn't just buy a candle. You joined something. Botanical floral blend handmade gel candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Innocent? No item
Innocent? No
$15

Dark. Mysterious. Absolutely guilty. Dark midnight skies scent handmade gel candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Passion and Chaos item
Passion and Chaos
$16

Exactly what it sounds like. Passion fruit +​bergamot + ylangylang. Homemade soy candle and square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light.

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Pillow Talk item
Pillow Talk
$16

Soft. Sweet. Says too much. Strawberry +​honeydew + ​milk handmade coconut wax in a square latch jar every purchase supports breathe again cradle of light

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Don't Smell Me Like That item
Don't Smell Me Like That
$16

You are supposed to smell this good. Pomelo blossom. Handmade soy candle in a square latch jar- every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Lick the Label item
Lick the Label
$16

We're not responsible for what happens next. Pineapple handmade coconut wax candle and a square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Outside Time item
Outside Time
$16

Touch ​grass. Seriously. Vetiver. Handmade coconut wax candle in a square latch ​jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Diabetes in a Jar item
Diabetes in a Jar
$16

Dangerously sweet. You've been warned. Candy + jelly bean handmade coconut wax candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Seaside Showers item
Seaside Showers
$16

Clean. Fresh. Like you actually have your life together. Seaside shower scent. Handmade coconut wax candle in a square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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After the Storm item
After the Storm
$16

You survived it. Light this. Verbena+rain+cypress. Handmade coconut wax candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Mocha Derangement item
Mocha Derangement
$15

Coffee. Chocolate. Vanilla. Unhinged in the best way. Handmade soy candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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You've Been Served item
You've Been Served
$15

Vanilla + caramel. Looks like dessert. Smells like dessert. Is not dessert. Handmade candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Put me Down item
Put me Down
$15

You picked me up. You can't put me down. Apple+peach+cinnamon. Homemade coconut wax candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Toes in sand item
Toes in sand
$16

Driftwood coconut and lemongrass. Close your eyes. You're there. Handmade candle and a decorative mosaic jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Ring Around the Rosies item
Ring Around the Rosies
$16

Rose Jasmine sandalwood. Gorgeous enough to feel guilty burning it. Handmade candle and decorative mosaic jar. Every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Feeling a little fruity today item
Feeling a little fruity today
$6

Watermelon guava and pineapple. No explanation needed. Homemade candle in golden tin every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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Leather whips and chains item
Leather whips and chains
$6

Black pepper leather and rum. You know exactly who you are. Handmade candle in a gold tin every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light

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