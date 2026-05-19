Breathe Again Cradle of Light's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Yes it looks like a drink. No you cannot sip it. Yes it smells incredible. Watermelon + apple. Handmade gel candles supporting Breathe Again Cradle of Light
It looks like a cocktail. It smells like a vacation. Mango+strawberry+peaches and cream. Handmade gel candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light.
You didn't just buy a candle. You joined something. Botanical floral blend handmade gel candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Dark. Mysterious. Absolutely guilty. Dark midnight skies scent handmade gel candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Exactly what it sounds like. Passion fruit +bergamot + ylangylang. Homemade soy candle and square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light.
Soft. Sweet. Says too much. Strawberry +honeydew + milk handmade coconut wax in a square latch jar every purchase supports breathe again cradle of light
You are supposed to smell this good. Pomelo blossom. Handmade soy candle in a square latch jar- every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
We're not responsible for what happens next. Pineapple handmade coconut wax candle and a square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Touch grass. Seriously. Vetiver. Handmade coconut wax candle in a square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Dangerously sweet. You've been warned. Candy + jelly bean handmade coconut wax candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Clean. Fresh. Like you actually have your life together. Seaside shower scent. Handmade coconut wax candle in a square latch jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
You survived it. Light this. Verbena+rain+cypress. Handmade coconut wax candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Coffee. Chocolate. Vanilla. Unhinged in the best way. Handmade soy candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Vanilla + caramel. Looks like dessert. Smells like dessert. Is not dessert. Handmade candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
You picked me up. You can't put me down. Apple+peach+cinnamon. Homemade coconut wax candle every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Driftwood coconut and lemongrass. Close your eyes. You're there. Handmade candle and a decorative mosaic jar every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Rose Jasmine sandalwood. Gorgeous enough to feel guilty burning it. Handmade candle and decorative mosaic jar. Every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Watermelon guava and pineapple. No explanation needed. Homemade candle in golden tin every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
Black pepper leather and rum. You know exactly who you are. Handmade candle in a gold tin every purchase supports Breathe Again Cradle of Light
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!