Breathe & Move 5K Vendor Marketplace

The Nonprofit Pavilion Vendor option is designed for mission-driven organizations seeking premium placement and meaningful engagement during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
As a Pavilion Nonprofit Vendor, your organization will be positioned under the covered shelter in a high-visibility area, allowing for comfortable interaction and consistent engagement throughout the event. This placement offers added convenience and protection from the elements while creating space for thoughtful connection.
Nonprofit vendors may collect contact information, distribute materials, and promote services; however, direct sales of products are not permitted.
The Nonprofit Standard Placement Vendor option is available for organizations seeking to connect with the community and increase awareness of their mission during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
Your organization will receive a designated outdoor 10x10 space to engage attendees, build relationships, and share resources that support personal, family, and community well-being. Vendors may bring a 10x10 tent (with required weights) for shade and comfort.
The Premier Placement Merchandise Vendor option is designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs who want enhanced visibility and high-traffic positioning during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
Premier Placement vendors are strategically positioned near the main pavilion, check-in area, and central event activities to maximize exposure and attendee interaction throughout the day.
Merchandise vendors are responsible for providing their own table, tent (if desired), tent weights, display materials, and payment processing. All products must align with the values of The Breathe Group Inc. and be appropriate for a family-friendly, community-centered event.
The Standard Placement Merchandise Vendor option is ideal for small businesses and entrepreneurs who would like to sell products and showcase their brand during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
Standard Placement vendors are positioned on the event lawn area as part of the vendor marketplace, offering consistent attendee interaction throughout the event.
Merchandise vendors are responsible for providing their own table, 10x10 tent (if desired), tent weights (no staking permitted), display materials, and payment processing. All products must align with the values of The Breathe Group Inc. and be appropriate for a family-friendly, community-centered event.
The Food Truck Vendor option is available for licensed food trucks, caterers and food entrepreneurs who would like to sell food or beverages during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This high-energy, family-friendly event brings together walkers, families, youth, and community supporters—making it an ideal opportunity to serve a hungry, engaged audience before and after the walk.
Food vendors must comply with local health department regulations, provide required permits and insurance, and adhere to all event guidelines. All menus and pricing must be appropriate for a family-friendly community event.
The Premium Placement Dessert & Beverage Vendor option is designed for vendors offering sweet treats and non-alcoholic beverages who want high-visibility positioning during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
Premium vendors are strategically positioned near the main pavilion, check-in area, and central activity zones to maximize exposure and steady customer flow throughout the event.
Vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide any required permits or documentation. Vendors are responsible for providing their own table, 10x10 tent (if desired), tent weights, display materials, and payment processing. All offerings must be appropriate for a family-friendly community event.
The Standard Placement Dessert & Beverage Vendor option is ideal for vendors offering sweet treats and non-alcoholic beverages who would like to participate in the broader vendor marketplace during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
Standard vendors are positioned within the general event lawn area as part of the overall marketplace.
Vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide any required permits or documentation. Vendors are responsible for providing their own table, 10x10 tent (if desired), tent weights (no staking permitted), display materials, and payment processing.
All offerings must be appropriate for a family-friendly community event.
The Corporate Vendor option is designed for corporations, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and professional service providers seeking meaningful brand visibility and community engagement during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This event attracts women, families, youth, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates who value wellness, empowerment, and socially responsible organizations. Corporate vendors have the opportunity to connect with attendees in an authentic, relationship-centered environment while demonstrating their commitment to community well-being.
Corporate vendors may distribute promotional materials and branded items. Direct sales may be limited or subject to approval to maintain the integrity of the event experience.
