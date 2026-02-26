Breathe & Move 5K Vendor Marketplace

The Nonprofit Pavilion Vendor option is designed for mission-driven organizations seeking premium placement and meaningful engagement during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.





As a Pavilion Nonprofit Vendor, your organization will be positioned under the covered shelter in a high-visibility area, allowing for comfortable interaction and consistent engagement throughout the event. This placement offers added convenience and protection from the elements while creating space for thoughtful connection.

Nonprofit Pavilion Vendor participation includes:

One designated vendor space under the covered pavilion

Premium event placement with steady foot traffic

Opportunity to share educational materials, resources, and program information

Direct engagement with a values-aligned, community-focused audience

Inclusion in select event promotions (as applicable)

Nonprofit vendors may collect contact information, distribute materials, and promote services; however, direct sales of products are not permitted.