Taino Woods Sanctuary

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Taino Woods Sanctuary

About this event

Breathing into Bloom

Virtual

Love Donation
Pay what you can

Come to Bloom with us Join the guided breathwork journey designed to help you shed the heaviness of winter

Donate
$25

Support US - Join the guided breathwork journey designed to help you shed the heaviness of winter

Donate
$35

Support US - Join the guided breathwork journey designed to help you shed the heaviness of winter

Donate
$50

Support US - Join the guided breathwork journey designed to help you shed the heaviness of winter

Add a donation for Taino Woods Sanctuary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!