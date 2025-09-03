Breeze Crab Feed 2026

Ticket per person includes a seat & dinner. PRICE INCREASE to $80 AFTER 12/1/25. Only 150 early-bird tickets available. In addition to Crab, we will also have pasta, bread, and salad.
Children are not recommended to attend and would need a ticket if they want a seat; space is limited. Seated on a lap is okay.
Ticket per person includes a seat & dinner. In addition to Crab, we will also have pasta, bread, and salad.
PURCHASE AN ENTIRE TABLE FOR 8 GUESTS FOR DINNER. Only 5 Sponsor Tables available.
You'll also receive 8 drink vouchers, an advertisement on our website, Crab Feed Flyers & Program, and special gifts.
