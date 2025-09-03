Breeze Crab Feed 2026

10428 E Stockton Blvd

Elk Grove, CA 95624, USA

EARLYBIRD DINNER TICKET
$70
Ticket per person includes a seat & dinner. PRICE INCREASE to $80 AFTER 12/1/25. Only 150 early-bird tickets available. In addition to Crab, we will also have pasta, bread, and salad.


Children are not recommended to attend and would need a ticket if they want a seat; space is limited. Seated on a lap is okay.

DINNER TICKET
$80

Ticket per person includes a seat & dinner. In addition to Crab, we will also have pasta, bread, and salad.


Children are not recommended to attend and would need a ticket if they want a seat; space is limited. Seated on a lap is okay.

SPONSOR TABLE FOR 8
$1,200
PURCHASE AN ENTIRE TABLE FOR 8 GUESTS FOR DINNER. Only 5 Sponsor Tables available.

You'll also receive 8 drink vouchers, an advertisement on our website, Crab Feed Flyers & Program, and special gifts.


In addition to Crab, we will also have pasta, bread, and salad.


Children are not recommended to attend and would need a ticket if they want a seat; space is limited. Seated on a lap is okay.

