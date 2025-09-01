Shifting Tides Coaching: 6-Month Payment Plan

ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
Early Bird: 6-Month Payment Plan ($2,746.78)
$457.78

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

This membership option allows you to enroll in the Shifting Tides Coaching Program with six monthly payments. The total cost is $2,746.70, which includes the early bird price of $2,497 plus a 10% processing fee. This total will be divided into 6 equal monthly payments of $457.78. Selecting this plan provides full program access at a discounted rate.

Price: $457.78 (monthly)

Shifting Tides: 6-Month Payment Plan (Regular Price, $3,296)
$549.45

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Shifting Tides: 6-Month Payment Plan (Regular Price)

This payment option allows you to enroll in the Shifting Tides Coaching Program with six monthly payments. The total cost is $3,296.70, which includes the regular price of $2,997 plus a 10% processing fee. This total will be divided into 6 equal monthly payments of $549.45. This plan gives you full access to all program features, live sessions, and materials.


Price: $549.45 (monthly)


addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing