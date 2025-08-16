Bremerton Blackberry Blast Tournament Silent Auction

Rainbow Smile Cross body Pickleball Bag with Ice Pack value $40

· REVERSIBLE SHOULDER STRAPS: With the zippered and adjustable straps, this pickleball bag for women men can be used as a pickleball backpack, you can also wear it as a pickleball bag for 4 paddles, a crossbody backpack for women men, tennis backpack etc. Comfortable, padded shoulder strap easily flips between the left and right sides. You can adjust one shoulder or both shoulders if you want.

· LARGE CAPACITY : Our pickleball bag head with enough storage space,feature 5 pockets and external water bottle holder. Main compartment can hold up to 6 pickleball paddles, 2 tennis or raquetball rackets, 20 pickleball balls or up to a 15 inch laptop.It can be used as tennis bags for women men or tennis backpack for women men.

· WATERPROOF & DURABLE：This pickleball bag for net stands out with more humane design for daily and outdoor use. Pickleball sling bag is made of extra thick, tear-resistant, water-resistant and anti-abrasion nylon fabric, heavy duty metal zippers and enhanced by bar-tacks at major stress points provide long-lasting durability against daily activities.

· This pickleball paddle bags features with multi-pockes design includes one main zipped compartment, two zipped front pockets and one side pocket for bottle or umbrella. One separator laptop compartment in the main compartment is very useful to protect your laptop. This pickleball duffle bag has one easy-reach hidden anti-theft pocket which for your phone and other frequently-used small but important things.

· MULTIPURPOSE：Our sucipi pickleball bag can be used as pickleball bag for tween, pickleball backpack for women men, tennis bag for women,tennis raquet bag, tennis racket carrying bag, badminton racket bag. It also can be used as pickleball gifts for men women, tennis gifts for men women.