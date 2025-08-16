Bremerton Blackberry Blast Tournament Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Fat Boy 16mm Pickleball Paddle - Black Out Edition by Bread & Butter Pickleball Co. Includes paddle cover. Value $190
The Fat Boy just went stealth mode. Same thicc chaos, now with a more tactical look! With its wide-body design and super-sized sweet spot, this paddle is a game-changer. Crafted with an Aramid and Carbon Fiber face, it delivers exceptional spin and pop. Finally, a control paddle that lacks self-control!
Specs:
- Weight Range: 8.15 - 8.3 oz
- Swing Weight: 110
- Twist Weight: 7.19
- Paddle Length: 16.0”
- Paddle Width: 8”
- Handle Size: 5.3" Grip Length, 4.25" Circumference
- Octagon handle with vibration-dampening wrap
- 16mm High-Density Polypropylene Core
- Face Material: T700 Carbon Fiber and Aramid weave
- Graphics are UV printed directly onto the surface
- Patented Thermoformed Construction (U.S. Patent No. 11,597,169)
- USAP APPROVED
Includes paddle cover.
5 Bread and Butter sauces: Value $40
Bread & Butter Pickleball Co. has a tradition of pairing tasty hot sauces with their new paddle launches. By winning this auction you will get 5 distinctive hot sauce flavors, sure to spice up your kitchen game!
1. Loco - with aged red peppers and garlic. Fantastic garlic flavor with a moderate heat level.
2. Sweet Heat - with aged red peppers and bananas for a semi-sweet flavor with a moderate heat level
3. Oishi - a soy-based hot sauce with chile, garlic, ginger (and a touch of orange zest). Fantastic soy flavor with a moderate heat level.
4. Flamin' Saucer - with jalapeno peppers and garlic. Delicious jalapeno flavor with a moderate heat level.
5. Bling Bling - 2nd birthday celebration Carolina Gold sauce. A mustard-based hot sauce with hints of brown sugar, onion, and turmeric, along with the perfect punch of combined Habanero and Cayenne heat.
FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddles – Dynasty 14. Value $149 (16mm)
The all new Dynasty paddles are engineered to help pickleball players improve their shot-making skills and reach their maximum potential. The elongated pro style Dynasty pickleball paddle lends itself to creating powerful groundstrokes and controllable spin on every shot. The 16mm polymer core style offers maximum pop and swing weight for power players, while the polymer core offers players a balance of power and hand speed for a variety of shot types and play styles. Every FS Tour paddle is constructed with a thermoformed epoxy resin-injected unibody frame to maximize the paddle’s sweet spot and increase shot power while maintaining the perfect midweight paddle profile. The perforated, textured paddle grip provides players with solid and comfortable contact to serve as the base for every shot in an athlete’s arsenal. Plus, the high-quality raw T700 carbon fiber surface produces a soft touch, and a naturally textured surface so players can create spin and control their shots with pinpoint accuracy. All Tempo and Dynasty paddles are officially authorized for competitive and tournament play by USA Pickleball (USAPA). If you're ready to bring your game to the next level, grab your FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddle and hit the court today!
Dynasty
FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddles – Tempo 14. Value $149 (14 mm Tempo)
The all new Tempo paddles are engineered to help pickleball players improve their shot-making skills and reach their maximum potential. The 14mm polymer core offers players a balance of power and hand speed for a variety of shot types and play styles. Every FS Tour paddle is constructed with a thermoformed epoxy resin-injected unibody frame to maximize the paddle's sweet spot and increase shot power while maintaining the perfect midweight paddle profile. The perforated, textured paddle grip provides players with solid and comfortable contact to serve as the base for every shot in an athlete's arsenal. Plus, the high-quality raw T700 carbon fiber surface produces a soft touch, and a naturally textured surface so players can create spin and control their shots with pinpoint accuracy. All Tempo and Dynasty paddles are officially authorized for competitive and tournament play by USA Pickleball (USAPA). If you're ready to bring your game to the next level, grab your FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddle and hit the court today!
Tempo
FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddles – Dynasty 16. Value $149 (16 mm Dynasty)
The all new Dynasty paddles are engineered to help pickleball players improve their shot-making skills and reach their maximum potential. The elongated pro style Dynasty pickleball paddle lends itself to creating powerful groundstrokes and controllable spin on every shot. The 16mm polymer core style offers maximum pop and swing weight for power players. Every FS Tour paddle is constructed with a thermoformed epoxy resin-injected unibody frame to maximize the paddle's sweet spot and increase shot power while maintaining the perfect midweight paddle profile. The perforated, textured paddle grip provides players with solid and comfortable contact to serve as the base for every shot in an athlete's arsenal. Plus, the high-quality raw T700 carbon fiber surface produces a soft touch, and a naturally textured surface so players can create spin and control their shots with pinpoint accuracy. All Tempo and Dynasty paddles are officially authorized for competitive and tournament play by USA Pickleball (USAPA). If you're ready to bring your game to the next level, grab your FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddle and hit the court today!
Dynasty
FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddles – Tempo 16. Value $149 (16mm Tempo)
The all new Tempo paddles are engineered to help pickleball players improve their shot-making skills and reach their maximum potential. The 16mm polymer core style offers maximum pop and swing weight for power players. Every FS Tour paddle is constructed with a thermoformed epoxy resin-injected unibody frame to maximize the paddle's sweet spot and increase shot power while maintaining the perfect midweight paddle profile. The perforated, textured paddle grip provides players with solid and comfortable contact to serve as the base for every shot in an athlete's arsenal. Plus, the high-quality raw T700 carbon fiber surface produces a soft touch, and a naturally textured surface so players can create spin and control their shots with pinpoint accuracy. All Tempo and Dynasty paddles are officially authorized for competitive and tournament play by USA Pickleball (USAPA). If you're ready to bring your game to the next level, grab your FS Tour Series Pickleball Paddle and hit the court today!
Tempo
Value $100
The Franklin Signature Pickleball Paddle is a high-quality paddle designed for serious players, offering a balance of power, control, and spin. It features Franklin's Max Grit surface technology for increased spin and reduced vibration, along with a polypropylene core and fiberglass surface layer for a large sweet spot. The paddle is USAPA approved for competitive play and is available in both 16mm core thicknesses.
Key Features:
Who it's for:
· Serious Players: Designed for those who want a paddle that can perform at a high level.
· Players seeking control and spin: The Max Grit surface is ideal for generating spin and placing shots with precision.
· Players who value a large sweet spot: The fiberglass surface and core construction create a forgiving sweet spot for consistent contact.
Player who want a longer handle: The 5.6-inch handle is well-suited for players who like to use two-handed backhands.
Value $100
Value $100
6.0 Signature Quartz Raw Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle
Value: $90
16-inch standard shaped paddle that punches well above its price point. The hitting surface is 7.9" wide made of carbon fiber. Surface offers rigidity and carbon fiber enhances dwell time to create a staggering amount of spin. With a unibody construction the strength and stability of this paddle is amazing and offers an expanded sweet spot.
Go Next Level 6.0 Shirt and Hat (Size Small)
Value: $60
Go Next Level 6.0 Shirt and Hat (Size XL)
Value: $60
The Franklin Christine McGrath Signature paddle: Value $50
is designed for players who want a blend of power and control. It features a fiberglass hitting surface and a polypropylene core, with Max Grit technology for enhanced spin. The paddle is known for its ability to generate spin and provide a good feel, particularly for those with a two-handed backhand. It's a popular choice for intermediate players, especially those who favor an offensive playing style.
You can watch this video to learn more about Christine McGrath and her signature paddle:
Key Features:
The paddle is well-suited for:
· Intermediate players:
Offers a good balance of power and control for those beyond the beginner stage.
· Offensive players:
The power and spin capabilities make it a good fit for players who like to attack.
The Franklin Christine McGrath Signature paddle: Value $50
Mint Movement II Black T300 Carbon Fiber 13mm Paddle - Value $40
T300 CARBON FIBER FACE FOR SMOOTH CONTROL & POWER Built with T300 Carbon Fiber, this paddle offers a sleek, responsive feel for balanced shot-making. Perfect for players who want a mix of control, speed, and power.
· 13MM POLYPROPYLENE CORE FOR ENHANCED POP Thinner 13mm core delivers quicker response and added punch. Ideal for fast-paced play, giving you the edge in aggressive rallies and sharp returns.
· COLD PRESSED CONSTRUCTION FOR INCREASED RIGIDITY Cold pressing improves structural consistency, resulting in a firmer feel and more precise control. Provides reliable response on every shot.
· SMOOTH FACE FOR QUICK BALL RELEASE & TOUCH PLAY A smooth carbon fiber surface enhances ball glide, perfect for players focused on fast reactions and controlled placements rather than heavy spin.
· MIDWEIGHT BUILD WITH COMFORT GRIP FOR STABILITY At 230g, this paddle offers quick handling with stable power. Mint’s Tacky Grey Rib grip (140mm length, 108mm circumference) ensures secure, comfortable play.
Os1st no show Pickleball socks – set of 2 medium – Value $50
Game. Set. Comfort.
Built for the quick movements of pickleball, this sock delivers moisture-wicking comfort, light arch compression, and targeted impact protection to keep your feet fresh from first serve to final rally.
The official sock of Major League Pickleball.
· Blister-resistant design - Reduces friction and irritation.
· Cushioned footbed - Absorbs shock for all-day comfort.
· Stay-put fit - Light compression around the arch keeps socks in place.
· Moisture-wicking & breathable - Keeps feet dry even in intense play.
· Perfect for: Pickleball, tennis, and other court sports
Walnut Pickleball Paddle shaped Cutting and Charcuterie Board. Value $40-$50
✅ Perfect for Any Occasion: Whether you're hosting a casual get-together, a sophisticated wine and cheese night, or simply preparing a delightful snack for yourself, this charcuterie board adds a touch of playfulness and charm to any setting. Its distinctive pickleball paddle shape makes it a conversation starter and a delightful addition to your kitchen or dining area.
✅ Versatile "Partner" Size: Measuring 17 x 8.5 x 0.75 inches, it offers ample space for arranging an array of cheeses, meats, fruits, and more, while also serving as a versatile cutting board for everyday kitchen tasks. Weighing only 1.5 pounds, it's easy to handle, transport, and store.
✅ Premium Walnut Wood: Constructed from high-quality, natural walnut wood, this board offers lasting durability, a smooth finish, and a unique grain pattern that tells a story of timeless charm.
✅ Natural & Safe: Coated only with food-grade mineral oil, this charcuterie board preserves the natural beauty of birch wood while ensuring it's food-safe, durable, and easy to clean.
Handcrafted Orange Leather Purse
Value $50
Add a pop of color and timeless sophistication to your wardrobe with this stunning handcrafted leather purse. Expertly made by artisan hands, its vibrant orange hue radiates warmth and confidence, while the supple leather and meticulous stitching speak to its exceptional quality.
Whether you're heading to Sunday service, brunch with friends, or a special evening out, this one-of-a-kind accessory brings both style and soul. A beautiful blend of artistry and function, it’s perfect for the woman who carries grace wherever she goes.
Born To Rally necklace Value $40
The Pickleball necklace is the perfect accessory for any pickleball enthusiast. Whether you're playing your favorite sport or just looking to add a bit of fun and style to your wardrobe, this necklace will help you stand out! Wear your necklace proudly, knowing it's made with high-quality materials that won't tarnish or break. With so many options available, you'll be sure to find the perfect pickleball necklace for every occasion. Show love for your favorite sport.
HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS
- 18k Yellow Gold-Plated
- Hypoallergenic
- Nickel & Lead Free
- Fade, Rust & Tarnish Resistant
- Sturdy & Durable
DIMENSIONS
Pendant: 0.40 inch x 0.92 inch
Chain: 18 inch + 2 inch extension
GIFT BAG INCLUDED
This necklace comes with a free jewelry gift bag. This velvet pouch makes it perfect for giving as a present while also providing the ideal storage and protection for your jewelry.
Rainbow Smile Cross body Pickleball Bag with Ice Pack value $40
· REVERSIBLE SHOULDER STRAPS: With the zippered and adjustable straps, this pickleball bag for women men can be used as a pickleball backpack, you can also wear it as a pickleball bag for 4 paddles, a crossbody backpack for women men, tennis backpack etc. Comfortable, padded shoulder strap easily flips between the left and right sides. You can adjust one shoulder or both shoulders if you want.
· LARGE CAPACITY : Our pickleball bag head with enough storage space,feature 5 pockets and external water bottle holder. Main compartment can hold up to 6 pickleball paddles, 2 tennis or raquetball rackets, 20 pickleball balls or up to a 15 inch laptop.It can be used as tennis bags for women men or tennis backpack for women men.
· WATERPROOF & DURABLE：This pickleball bag for net stands out with more humane design for daily and outdoor use. Pickleball sling bag is made of extra thick, tear-resistant, water-resistant and anti-abrasion nylon fabric, heavy duty metal zippers and enhanced by bar-tacks at major stress points provide long-lasting durability against daily activities.
· This pickleball paddle bags features with multi-pockes design includes one main zipped compartment, two zipped front pockets and one side pocket for bottle or umbrella. One separator laptop compartment in the main compartment is very useful to protect your laptop. This pickleball duffle bag has one easy-reach hidden anti-theft pocket which for your phone and other frequently-used small but important things.
· MULTIPURPOSE：Our sucipi pickleball bag can be used as pickleball bag for tween, pickleball backpack for women men, tennis bag for women,tennis raquet bag, tennis racket carrying bag, badminton racket bag. It also can be used as pickleball gifts for men women, tennis gifts for men women.
Duet Wine and Cheese Tote
Value: $65
Includes two insulated compartments for wine, two side pockets, stainless steel waiter-style corkscrew, hardwood cutting board, 6" x 6" and stainless steel cheese knife.
