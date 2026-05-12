Brenham Hs Cheer Boosters Inc

Offered by

Brenham Hs Cheer Boosters Inc

About this shop

Football Program Ads

Full Page Ad
$450

8.5 X 11 full page color ad. The ad will need to include a .0125 bleed.


If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Half Page Ad
$250

7.5 X 5 half page color ad. The ad will need to include a .0125 bleed.


If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Quarter Page Ad
$150

3.5 X 5 quarter page color ad. The ad will need to include a .0125 bleed.


If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Outside Front Cover
$1,000

If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Inside Front Cover
$750

If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Outside Back Cover
$1,000

If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Inside Back Cover
$750

If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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Middle Fold Out
$750

Football Team Picture and Roster


If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email. 

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