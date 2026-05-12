Football Program Ads

About this shop
8.5 X 11 full page color ad. The ad will need to include a .0125 bleed.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
7.5 X 5 half page color ad. The ad will need to include a .0125 bleed.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
3.5 X 5 quarter page color ad. The ad will need to include a .0125 bleed.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
Football Team Picture and Roster
If you are sending in your own created ad or personal pictures, please email it to [email protected]. Make sure to include the business title or spirit ad name in the email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!