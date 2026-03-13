Washington County Cares

Hosted by

Washington County Cares

About this event

Brenham Police Department 100 Year Celebration Event

1305 E Blue Bell Rd

Brenham, TX 77833, USA

Chief Sponsorship Level
$2,500

• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)

• Program Ad: Full page

• Recognition on "100 Years of Service" banner

• Recognition on social media and website

• Recognition in printed program & by emcee day of event

• VIP Tour of Police Headquarters

Captain Sponsorship Level
$1,500

• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)

• Program Ad: 1/2 page

• Recognition on social media and website

• Recognition in printed program & by emcee day of event


Lieutenant Sponsorship Level
$1,000

• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)

• Program Ad: 1/4 page

• Recognition on social media and website

• Recognition in printed program

Sergeant Sponsorship Level
$600

• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)

• Recognition on social media and website

• Recognition in printed program

Officer on the Beat Team Sponsor
$400

Underwrite a table for officers and their families.

Individual General Admission Tickets
$40

Individual General Admission Tickets

Add a donation for Washington County Cares

$

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