Brenham Police Department 100 Year Celebration Event

About this event
• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)
• Program Ad: Full page
• Recognition on "100 Years of Service" banner
• Recognition on social media and website
• Recognition in printed program & by emcee day of event
• VIP Tour of Police Headquarters
• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)
• Program Ad: 1/2 page
• Recognition on social media and website
• Recognition in printed program & by emcee day of event
• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)
• Program Ad: 1/4 page
• Recognition on social media and website
• Recognition in printed program
• Table of 10 (8 seats for sponsor, 2 for officer & guest)
• Recognition on social media and website
• Recognition in printed program
Underwrite a table for officers and their families.
Individual General Admission Tickets
$
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