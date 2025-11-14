Brent Elementary PTA - Corporate Sponsorships

Ideal for: Organizations seeking the highest level of visibility, leadership presence, and community impact through a premium Brent partnership.

Platinum Level Benefits

Enhanced Social Media:

Thank-you posts plus a spotlight story or reel (Instagram reel provided by you), offering top-tier digital visibility.

Six Tickets to the PTA Spring Gala:

Our highest event-access benefit, providing meaningful in-person engagement with the Brent community.

Featured Communication:

A linked thank-you post in Tues News , reaching more than 860 members of the Brent community.

Holiday Program:

Your logo on custom holiday tree tags, plus a holiday tree donated to a local family on your behalf.

Premier Visibility Across Channels:

Public thank-you in The Hill Rag , logo on Brent’s website, inclusion on event signage, and a premier yearbook ad placement.

Plus:

All benefits from the Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, elevated with premium placement and the highest level of visibility and recognition.

Values Connection:

Demonstrate Integrity through transparent partnerships, create a lasting Legacy through your generous support, and strengthen the Community with visible leadership across all Brent PTA channels.