Brent Elementary PTA - Corporate Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Ideal for: Local businesses beginning a partnership with Brent.
Values tie-in:
Integrity through transparent recognition; Community through visible partnership.
$1,000
Overall: An entry-level partnership offering meaningful community impact and increased brand visibility.
No expiration
Ideal for: Community-minded businesses looking to deepen their engagement with Brent.
Values tie-in:
Community support through visible partnership; Legacy impact through the tree donation program.
$2,500
Overall: A partnership offering meaningful community impact and strong brand visibility, along with in-person presence at the Spring Gala.
No expiration
Ideal for: Companies seeking significant visibility and a deeper community connection with Brent.
Values tie-in:
Integrity through recognition; Community through meaningful impact.
$5,000
Overall: A partnership offering meaningful community impact and high brand visibility, paired with prominent in-person presence at the Spring Gala.
No expiration
Ideal for: Organizations seeking the highest level of visibility, leadership presence, and community impact through a premium Brent partnership.
All benefits from the Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, elevated with premium placement and the highest level of visibility and recognition.
Values Connection:
Demonstrate Integrity through transparent partnerships, create a lasting Legacy through your generous support, and strengthen the Community with visible leadership across all Brent PTA channels.
Renews monthly
Pay in monthly installments of $625.
Ideal for: Organizations seeking the highest level of visibility, leadership presence, and community impact through a premium Brent partnership.
All benefits from the Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, elevated with premium placement and the highest level of visibility and recognition.
Values Connection:
Demonstrate Integrity through transparent partnerships, create a lasting Legacy through your generous support, and strengthen the Community with visible leadership across all Brent PTA channels.
No expiration
Customize Bronze Package. Including Gala tickets + Signage + Donation Items in lieu of total cost
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!