Brent Elementary PTA - Corporate Sponsorships

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Ideal for: Local businesses beginning a partnership with Brent.

Benefits

  • Social media recognition: Thank-you posts on Brent’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
  • Monthly newsletter visibility: Linked logo included in the Tues News thank-you post, reaching 860+ Brent community members.
  • Holiday impact: Your logo placed on custom tags attached to holiday trees, and a tree is donated to a local family in need on your behalf.
  • Public acknowledgment: A thank-you from the Brent PTA in The Hill Rag.
  • Online and event presence: Linked logos on the Brent website, inclusion on event signage, and ad space in the yearbook.
  • School communications: Inclusion in Brent’s school newsletter.

Values tie-in:
Integrity through transparent recognition; Community through visible partnership.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

Ideal for: Community-minded businesses looking to deepen their engagement with Brent.

Benefits

  • Social media recognition: Thank-you posts on Brent’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
  • Event participation: Two tickets to attend the PTA Spring Gala.
  • Newsletter visibility: Linked logo included in the monthly Tues News thank-you message, reaching 860+ community members.
  • Holiday impact: Logo included on holiday tree sale tags, plus a tree donated to a local family on your behalf.
  • Public acknowledgment & branding:
    • Public thank-you in The Hill Rag
    • Logo placement on the Brent website
    • Inclusion on event signage
    • Ad space in the yearbook

Values tie-in:
Community support through visible partnership; Legacy impact through the tree donation program.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Ideal for: Companies seeking significant visibility and a deeper community connection with Brent.

Gold Level Benefits Include

  • Event access: Four tickets to attend the PTA Spring Gala.
  • Social media recognition: Thank-you posts on Brent’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
  • Newsletter visibility: Linked logo included in the monthly Tues News thank-you post, reaching 860+ community members.
  • Holiday impact: Logo featured on holiday tree sale tags, plus a tree donated to a local family on your behalf.
  • Public acknowledgment & branding:
    • Public thank-you in The Hill Rag
    • Logo featured on the Brent website
    • Inclusion on event signage
    • Ad space in the yearbook
    • Inclusion in the school newsletter

Values tie-in:
Integrity through recognition; Community through meaningful impact.

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

No expiration

Ideal for: Organizations seeking the highest level of visibility, leadership presence, and community impact through a premium Brent partnership.

Platinum Level Benefits

  • Enhanced Social Media:
    Thank-you posts plus a spotlight story or reel (Instagram reel provided by you), offering top-tier digital visibility.
  • Six Tickets to the PTA Spring Gala:
    Our highest event-access benefit, providing meaningful in-person engagement with the Brent community.
  • Featured Communication:
    A linked thank-you post in Tues News, reaching more than 860 members of the Brent community.
  • Holiday Program:
    Your logo on custom holiday tree tags, plus a holiday tree donated to a local family on your behalf.
  • Premier Visibility Across Channels:
    Public thank-you in The Hill Rag, logo on Brent’s website, inclusion on event signage, and a premier yearbook ad placement.

Plus:

All benefits from the Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, elevated with premium placement and the highest level of visibility and recognition.

Values Connection:
Demonstrate Integrity through transparent partnerships, create a lasting Legacy through your generous support, and strengthen the Community with visible leadership across all Brent PTA channels.

Custom Package
$500

No expiration

Customize Bronze Package. Including Gala tickets + Signage + Donation Items in lieu of total cost

