Brent Phillips Memorial Roping 2025 Silent Auction

1142 US-287, Groveton, TX 75845, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Visit Chapelton Vineyards in Brenham with 10 friends and enjoy some wine in the countryside! Expires 03/31/2026, Approx. Value $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black and White Goat Skin Rug by Hudson Hides, approx 2'x3'. Approx. Value $80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unframed portrait of Johnny Cash on canvas. Approx. value $40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Coffee Assortment including goodPod Mood & Immunity, goodBean Brain Booster, Jet Fuel pods, Coffee Mug, Tshirt, Approx. Value $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 glass vases inset into driftwood holder, Approx. Value $25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Metal mounted deer “head”. Approx. measurements: 20”x18”x20”. Approx. value $50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 2-in-1 bag combines a non-insulated tote top and a fully insulated cooler base to give you the best of both worlds. Pack your clothes, shoes, and essentials in the dry top, and chill your food and drinks in the bottom compartment. Plus, roll up your towel and secure it on the outside. 24-can cooler compartment. Retail: $80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Everything you need for a movie night in! Microwave popcorn popper, popcorn, flavored salts, 2 gift certificates for Blue Bell Pints, & 2 pint Koolies! Approx. Value $40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Holds up to 30 cans, 2-mesh pocket sides, one zippered front pocket, telescopic handle & durable roller wheels. About 14"x16"x21"/22 qt. capacity. Approx. value $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Vintage ticket stub style poster from HeadWest Prints. Size 30"x44". Disclaimer - there was some damage in shipping but shouldn't show when framed. Retail: $120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Homemade Caramel Crunch Apple Pie by Jennifer Phillips
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Homemade Butter Rum Pound Cake by Jennifer Phillips
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Quart of red salsa and quart of green sauce (with chips of course) made by Jennifer Phillips
auctionV2.input.startingBid
45 quart ultra-tough Rtic Cooler with Phillips & Due logo. 60 can capacity, locks in cold for up to 5-days. Retails for $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Scentsy basket with multiple warmers and wax melts including Clean Breeze, Tropic Nectar and more. Approx. value $125 - Donated by Aunt T
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Aggie Basket with sign, Tervis Tumbler, Simple Modern Ranger Can Cooler, purse and bracelets. Approx. value $135. Donated by Jennifer Roberts
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Delish loaf of Jalapeno Cheese Bread donated by Brad & Angela Leediker
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Durable & built to last - 16 ft. line gate donated by Avery Welding & Feed. Approx. Value $360
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you Matt & Amber Hawkins! Includes a 60 minute Swedish massage, diffuser and everything else you need to take the stress away! Approx. Value $150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you Centerville FFA for constructing and donating a deer stand for us!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to Corrigan FFA for making and donating this rocket stove!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wooden Shooting Bench donated by the Phillips and Due Foundation
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made by Centerville FFA and donated by The Phillips and Due Foundation
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This backpack cooler includes stacking glasses and a Handmade Heifer blanket. Approx. value $250. Thank you Seth & Lene Handley!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perfect to take to the lease. Includes a Timer and battery & deer attractants. Approx. Value $200. Thank you Seth & Lene Handley!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Amazing handmade wooden lawn chairs donated by Lone Star Commissary. Approx. Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful hand-tooled leather portfolio donated by Lone Star Commissary. Approx. Value $130
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Happy Fall Y'all! Perfect for your front door.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Corded, 15 Amp, 7-14" DeWalt Circular Saw. Approx. Value $170. Thank you to Higginbotham's in Trinity for the donation!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 flights of mini sourdough flights. Flavors: Jalapeno Cheddar, Traditional, Cinnamon Raisin, and Cinnamon Swirl. Thank you Alyssa &;Tucker Rowan
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Groveton Helmet (arrow decals included)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two Western Art pieces on canvas and a 32" computer desk. Donated by Travis Kitchens
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Potting Table/garden bench.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Terri McAdams homemade cake
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing