Brent Phillips Memorial Roping 2025 Silent Auction

1142 US-287, Groveton, TX 75845, USA

Wine Tasting for 10 in Brenham item
Wine Tasting for 10 in Brenham
$75

Visit Chapelton Vineyards in Brenham with 10 friends and enjoy some wine in the countryside! Expires 03/31/2026, Approx. Value $500

Goat Skin Rug
$15

Black and White Goat Skin Rug by Hudson Hides, approx 2'x3'. Approx. Value $80

Johnny Cash Art
$15

Unframed portrait of Johnny Cash on canvas. Approx. value $40

Independence Coffee Gift Basket
$15

Coffee Assortment including goodPod Mood & Immunity, goodBean Brain Booster, Jet Fuel pods, Coffee Mug, Tshirt, Approx. Value $60

Driftwood & Glass Vase Set
$5

3 glass vases inset into driftwood holder, Approx. Value $25

Metal Deer Mount
$5

Metal mounted deer “head”. Approx. measurements: 20”x18”x20”. Approx. value $50

Rtic 2-in-1 Chillout Bag in Olive
$20

This 2-in-1 bag combines a non-insulated tote top and a fully insulated cooler base to give you the best of both worlds. Pack your clothes, shoes, and essentials in the dry top, and chill your food and drinks in the bottom compartment. Plus, roll up your towel and secure it on the outside. 24-can cooler compartment. Retail: $80

Movie Night Gift Bucket
$10

Everything you need for a movie night in! Microwave popcorn popper, popcorn, flavored salts, 2 gift certificates for Blue Bell Pints, & 2 pint Koolies! Approx. Value $40

Houston Texans Rolling Cooler
$20

Holds up to 30 cans, 2-mesh pocket sides, one zippered front pocket, telescopic handle & durable roller wheels. About 14"x16"x21"/22 qt. capacity. Approx. value $60

HLSR Themed Poster
$35

Vintage ticket stub style poster from HeadWest Prints. Size 30"x44". Disclaimer - there was some damage in shipping but shouldn't show when framed. Retail: $120

Caramel Crunch Apple Pie
$10

Homemade Caramel Crunch Apple Pie by Jennifer Phillips

Butter Rum Pound Cake
$10

Homemade Butter Rum Pound Cake by Jennifer Phillips

Homemade Salsa Basket
$15

Quart of red salsa and quart of green sauce (with chips of course) made by Jennifer Phillips

Phillips & Due Branded Rtic Cooler
$50

45 quart ultra-tough Rtic Cooler with Phillips & Due logo. 60 can capacity, locks in cold for up to 5-days. Retails for $300

Scentsy Basket
$20

Scentsy basket with multiple warmers and wax melts including Clean Breeze, Tropic Nectar and more. Approx. value $125 - Donated by Aunt T

Aggie Basket
$25

Aggie Basket with sign, Tervis Tumbler, Simple Modern Ranger Can Cooler, purse and bracelets. Approx. value $135. Donated by Jennifer Roberts

Jalapeno Cheese Bread
$5

Delish loaf of Jalapeno Cheese Bread donated by Brad & Angela Leediker

16 ft. Line Gate
$75

Durable & built to last - 16 ft. line gate donated by Avery Welding & Feed. Approx. Value $360

Spa Basket and Massage Certificate
$30

Thank you Matt & Amber Hawkins! Includes a 60 minute Swedish massage, diffuser and everything else you need to take the stress away! Approx. Value $150

Deer Stand
$150

Thank you Centerville FFA for constructing and donating a deer stand for us!

Rocket Stove
$75

Thank you to Corrigan FFA for making and donating this rocket stove!

Shooting Bench
$75

Wooden Shooting Bench donated by the Phillips and Due Foundation

Deer Feeder
$100

Made by Centerville FFA and donated by The Phillips and Due Foundation

Stanley Backpack Cooler with Goodies
$70

This backpack cooler includes stacking glasses and a Handmade Heifer blanket. Approx. value $250. Thank you Seth & Lene Handley!

Igloo Backpack Cooler with Goodies
$70

Perfect to take to the lease. Includes a Timer and battery & deer attractants. Approx. Value $200. Thank you Seth & Lene Handley!

Wooden Lawn Charis (Pair)
$100

Amazing handmade wooden lawn chairs donated by Lone Star Commissary. Approx. Value $300

Leather Portfolio
$50

Beautiful hand-tooled leather portfolio donated by Lone Star Commissary. Approx. Value $130

Fall Wreath
$40

Happy Fall Y'all! Perfect for your front door.

DeWalt Circular Saw
$50

Corded, 15 Amp, 7-14" DeWalt Circular Saw. Approx. Value $170. Thank you to Higginbotham's in Trinity for the donation!

Mini Loaf Sourdough Flights
$15

2 flights of mini sourdough flights. Flavors: Jalapeno Cheddar, Traditional, Cinnamon Raisin, and Cinnamon Swirl. Thank you Alyssa &;Tucker Rowan

Groveton Football Helmet
$30

Groveton Helmet (arrow decals included)

Western Art & Computer Desk
$20

Two Western Art pieces on canvas and a 32" computer desk. Donated by Travis Kitchens

Potting Table/Garden Bench
$50

Potting Table/garden bench.

Italian Cream Cheese Cake
$50

Terri McAdams homemade cake

