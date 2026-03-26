Brentwood Seawolves's Online Apparel Shop

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Arena Team Swim Cap in Navy with Blue Lettering. This cap is Silicone material.
Arena Team swim cap in Navy with Pink lettering. This cap is Silicone material.
This is our Core Team Youth T-Shirt with our Seawolves logo on the front only.
This is our Core Team Adult T-Shirt in Navy with our Seawolves log on the front.
This is your Core Team Youth Hoodie in Navy with our Seawolves Logo on the front only.
This is our Core Team Adult Hoodie with our Seawolves Logo on the front only.
This is our Core Team Youth Sweatshirt with our Seawolves Logo on the front.
This is our Core Team Adult Sweatshirt in Navy with our Seawolves Logo on the front.
Team Pajama bottoms for Adults only in Navy with Seawolves Logo on the left hip.
Core Team Fleece Jogger bottoms for YOUTH in Navy with the word Seawolves down the left leg.
Core Team Fleece Jogger bottoms for Adult in Navy with the word Seawolves down the left leg.
This is our Core Team Youth T-Shirt in Pink with our Seawolves logo on the front only.
This is our Core Team Adult T-Shirt in Pink with our Seawolves logo on the front only.
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