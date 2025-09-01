Brevard Uncorked Sponsorships 2025

Hosted by
As our Presenting Sponsor, the Title Partner receives the highest level of recognition and visibility. Your company will be featured in all media and promotional materials, with the opportunity to speak at the event. Your logo will be prominently displayed at the entrance, on banners, and on-screen throughout the evening, plus listed on our website with a link and featured across our social platforms. You’ll receive a full-page ad in the gala program and 10–20 VIP tickets to host clients, employees, or friends. Most importantly, your sponsorship provides the greatest community impact, covering participation for 8 adults with disabilities and their caregivers—making inclusion possible in a meaningful way.
Executive Partners receive premier recognition throughout the event: your logo will be featured at the entrance, on banners, and on-screen during the evening. You’ll also be listed on our website with a direct link, featured on social media, and receive a ½-page ad in the gala program. With 10 VIP tickets, you and your guests will enjoy the event in style. Plus, your sponsorship supports 4 adults with disabilities and their caregivers, ensuring they can attend and be part of this special evening.
As a Premier Partner, your company will stand out with your logo displayed prominently at the event entrance and on a banner inside the banquet hall. You’ll also enjoy on-screen logo visibility throughout the evening, recognition across our website and social media, and a ⅓-page program ad. With 8 priority tickets, your team or clients can experience the event firsthand. This sponsorship also covers the cost of participation for 2 adults with disabilities and their caregivers, creating a direct community impact.
Corporate Partners receive enhanced recognition with their logo displayed on-screen throughout the evening, inclusion on our website and social media, and a ¼-page advertisement in the gala program. You’ll also enjoy 4 priority tickets to the event, giving you and your guests a chance to celebrate your support in style.
As a Community Partner, your business will be recognized on our website and social media platforms as a proud supporter of Brevard Uncorked. Your company name will be listed in the gala program, and you’ll receive 2 event tickets to enjoy an unforgettable evening of wine, entertainment, and community. This entry-level sponsorship is a wonderful way to show your commitment to making a difference while gaining visibility.
