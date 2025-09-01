Brevard Uncorked Sponsorships 2025

As our Presenting Sponsor, the Title Partner receives the highest level of recognition and visibility. Your company will be featured in all media and promotional materials, with the opportunity to speak at the event. Your logo will be prominently displayed at the entrance, on banners, and on-screen throughout the evening, plus listed on our website with a link and featured across our social platforms. You’ll receive a full-page ad in the gala program and 10–20 VIP tickets to host clients, employees, or friends. Most importantly, your sponsorship provides the greatest community impact, covering participation for 8 adults with disabilities and their caregivers—making inclusion possible in a meaningful way.