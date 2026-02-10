Fresh Air Academy Inc

Hosted by

Fresh Air Academy Inc

About this event

Brevard Zoo Camping Adventure

8225 N Wickham Rd

Melbourne, FL 32940

Child Ticket
$115

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Child Ticket with Transportation
$150

Enjoy Full access to all activities, including transportation to and from Melbourne.

Child Deposit - Nonrefundable
$60

Don't have all the money today? No worries...

You can secure your child's spot with a nonrefundable deposit.

Final payment due by May 2nd.

Chaperone Ticket - Adult
$115

There are a few Chaperone Tickets available. Chaperones will need to drive, assist in setting up and breaking down tents and will accompany during adventures.

Add a donation for Fresh Air Academy Inc

$

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