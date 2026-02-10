Brevard Zoo Camping Adventure

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About this event
Melbourne, FL 32940
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy Full access to all activities, including transportation to and from Melbourne.
Don't have all the money today? No worries...
You can secure your child's spot with a nonrefundable deposit.
Final payment due by May 2nd.
There are a few Chaperone Tickets available. Chaperones will need to drive, assist in setting up and breaking down tents and will accompany during adventures.
$
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