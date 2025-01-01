Brévo Theatre Subscriptions 2025

- Early admission to general admission events.
- Discounts on Brévo products and concessions.
- (1) ticket to any **2 productions** of the season.
- (1) reservation for a Brévheart exclusive event.
ARTS SUPPORTER
$275
- Early admission to general admission events.
- Discounts on Brévo products and concessions.
- (2) tickets to **2 productions** of the season.
- (2) reservations for Brévheart exclusive events.
ARTS ADVOCATE
$400
- Early admission to general admission events.
- Discounts on Brévo products and concessions.
- (2) tickets to **all 4 productions** of the season.
- (4) reservations for Brévheart exclusive events.
ARTS BENEFACTOR
$600
- Premium early admission to all events (reserved seating where applicable).
- Discounts on Brévo products, concessions, and merchandise.
- (4) tickets to **all 4 productions** of the season (perfect for families or gift-sharing).
- (6) reservations for Brévheart exclusive events.
