Brévo Theatre Subscriptions 2025

ARTS ALLY
$150

- Early admission to general admission events. - Discounts on Brévo products and concessions. - (1) ticket to any **2 productions** of the season. - (1) reservation for a Brévheart exclusive event.
ARTS SUPPORTER
$275

- Early admission to general admission events. - Discounts on Brévo products and concessions. - (2) tickets to **2 productions** of the season. - (2) reservations for Brévheart exclusive events.
ARTS ADVOCATE
$400

- Early admission to general admission events. - Discounts on Brévo products and concessions. - (2) tickets to **all 4 productions** of the season. - (4) reservations for Brévheart exclusive events.
ARTS BENEFACTOR
$600

- Premium early admission to all events (reserved seating where applicable). - Discounts on Brévo products, concessions, and merchandise. - (4) tickets to **all 4 productions** of the season (perfect for families or gift-sharing). - (6) reservations for Brévheart exclusive events.
