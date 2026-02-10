BrewFest For Vets 2026 Ticket & Sponsor Order Form

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About this event
11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets 2026 - Early Bird Ticket ($60 Day of the Event).
11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - 5 Star General Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Full-Page Ad in Program Book. 15 Tickets to the event.
11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Colonel Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Full-Page Ad in Program Book. 10 Tickets to the event.
11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Major Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Full-Page Ad in Program Book. 5 Tickets to the event.
11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Captain Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Half-Page Ad in Program Book. 2 Tickets to the event.
11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Lieutenant Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Quarter-Page Ad in Program Book. 2 Tickets to the event.
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