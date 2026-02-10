Knights of Columbus Bishop James E Kearney Assembly 723

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Knights of Columbus Bishop James E Kearney Assembly 723

About this event

BrewFest For Vets 2026 Ticket & Sponsor Order Form

3010 Chili Ave

Rochester, NY 14624, USA

General admission - Early Bird
$50
Available until Aug 7

11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets 2026 - Early Bird Ticket ($60 Day of the Event).

5 Star General Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Jul 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - 5 Star General Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Full-Page Ad in Program Book. 15 Tickets to the event.

Colonel Sponsor
$750
Available until Jul 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Colonel Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Full-Page Ad in Program Book. 10 Tickets to the event.

Major Sponsor
$500
Available until Jul 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Major Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Full-Page Ad in Program Book. 5 Tickets to the event.

Captain Sponsor
$250
Available until Jul 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Captain Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Half-Page Ad in Program Book. 2 Tickets to the event.

Lieutenant Sponsor
$200
Available until Jul 25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

11th Annual Brew Fest for Vets - Lieutenant Sponsor
This level of Sponsorship includes Quarter-Page Ad in Program Book. 2 Tickets to the event.

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