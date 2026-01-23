Ruidoso Midtown Association

Hosted by

Ruidoso Midtown Association

About this event

Brewdoso 2026

Center St

Ruidoso, NM 88345, USA

EARLY Bird - General Admission
$20
Available until Jun 20

Enjoy all day access to Brewdoso with a 3-Tasting Tab wristband, music by four bands, vendors, and entertainment all day.


Under 21 is free admission.


MUST HAVE VALID ID TO DRINK!

  • No Weapons of any kind
  • Outside Chairs are welcome
  • Well behaved pets are welcome
  • This event is Rain or Shine
VIP Admission
$100

VIP Tickets are 21+ and include:

  • VIP Entry line
  • Reserved VIP tent with tables & seating
  • Access to VIP‑only areas
  • VIP Restroom
  • VIP Access to Brewery & Distillery

MUST HAVE VALID ID TO DRINK!

  • No Weapons of any kind
  • Outside Chairs are welcome in the GA area
  • PLEASE NOTE: Pets are allowed in the park, but not in the VIP Tent
  • This event is Rain or Shine
Under 21 & DD Admission
Free

Under 21 & DD Admission: Includes GA Access, all day music, vendors and entertainment.


Once a DD Admission has been purchased you will not be allowed to modify your wristband.

  • No Weapons of any kind
  • Outside Chairs are welcome
  • Well behaved pets are welcome
  • This event is Rain or Shine

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!