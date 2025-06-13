Brews & Bids for Change: VOI’s 2025 Silent Auction at Bruz Brewery

Hosted by
Everything you need to craft the perfect Old Fashioned at home! This kit includes two elegant State 38 rocks glasses, a bottle of smooth State 38 bourbon, a sleek jigger for precision pouring, and classic Angostura bitters. Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail enthusiast or just love a good bourbon night, this set will make you the toast of the town.
Try your luck and treat your taste buds! This package includes $40 in Colorado Lottery scratch tickets and a $25 gift certificate to Rolling Smoke BBQ. Whether you strike it rich or just strike up some finger-lickin’ BBQ, you’re in for a good time.
Shake things up with a fiesta in a box! This set features smooth Tres Generaciones Tequila, four elegant rocks glasses, dried key lime meringues for a citrusy twist, and a large margarita dispenser—perfect for serving up fun with friends.
Escape to the stunning Rocky Mountains with a 3 night stay at this luxurious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhome in Fraser, Colorado! This beautifully appointed, dog friendly Airbnb offers breathtaking mountain views, modern amenities, and comfortable accommodations for up to 8 guests Townhome is perfectly located in Fraser, minutes from Winter Park. The area is home to the best all year outdoor activities. Views of Byers Peak from the living room or step out the door to the free bus around town. Enjoy a garage in the winter, two hot tubs & outdoor heated pool, tennis, gym & amenities a quick 2-3 minute walk away. The home has everything you need for a great stay: comfy spaces, garage, kitchen supplies, gas fireplace, grill, patio's, great TV's, games, in-unit washer & dryer! The space The family-friendly townhome is perfectly located in Fraser, only minutes from Winter Park and a short drive to Granby, Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park. Our year round mountain getaway has great access to hiking, skiing, mountain biking, hot tubbing, swimming, tennis, racquetball and much more. It is an ideal and affordable 'home base' for all mountain and Fraser Valley activities. Enjoy the views of Byers Peak right from the living room, or walk out the front door only 50 steps to take the free bus to downtown Winter Park, Fraser & the slopes. You can also stay local and enjoy the cozy living room, two outdoor hot tubs & year round outdoor pool, and many other clubhouse features, only a 2-3 minute walk from the condo. Fantastic townhome like condo: 3 bed/3 bath, with two patios (one with a grill), fireplace, garage, ski/snowboard storage. Oversized garage on the first level, up one set of stairs to main level with gas fireplace, living & dining, kitchen, bedroom & full bathroom, and patio with table/chairs and grill. Up one more flight of stairs to upper level with two bedrooms, two full baths (both w/ ensuite!), washer and dryer and a little bookshelf chock full of books to find a good read to enjoy for your stay. Sleeping accommodations include a master bedroom with a king bed and private small patio; a second upstairs loft bedroom with a queen bed; main floor bed with a twin and a bunkbed with a double & twin, pack and play, and a living room where you can use a queen air mattress. The condo has everything you need for a great vacation: oversized garage with ski/snowboard storage, extra garage fridge for apres ski beverages or extra groceries for the family, stocked kitchen with cooking items and basics, 65 inch 4K smart TV with Dish Network & a Roku. The TV also allows airplay and has the ability for you to log into your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime accounts, as well as a DVD player in the living room. Big dining table for meals or games, gas fireplace for ease and warmth, comfy blankets & wifi or wired internet, two patio's- one with gas grill and amazing views, DVD's, games, books, sleds, and an in-unit washer and dryer! Pack & Play and high chair for family use, too. Dog friendly as well! Meadowridge also has a great common meadow where all the dogs love to run & play with each other right next to the clubhouse. Bonus Perks: To make your stay even more convenient and enjoyable, this package includes a $100 Walmart gift card to stock up on essentials for your trip and two bottles of wine to help you relax and unwind. Bid now to secure your luxurious mountain retreat and experience the best of Colorado's breathtaking scenery with comfort, style, and thoughtful extras! Restrictions: No holidays, some other blackout dates, must use within one year.
For more info: https://www.airbnb.com/slink/MV4SHrJe
Get cozy with this Bruz Brewery bundle—featuring a fresh Bruz Crowler, two signature pint glasses, and a soft Bruz flannel shirt that’s perfect for sipping your favorite brew in style.
Stock up your cellar (or start one!) with 12 bottles of wine, beautifully housed in a chic 6-bottle rack. A perfect pairing of taste and style.
Wake up and smell the coffee—literally! This Red Silo basket features two bags of locally roasted ground coffee, a box of convenient pour-over bags, a sleek French press, a signature Red Silo mug, a large stainless steel reusable water bottle, and a $20 Red Silo gift card. Perfect for coffee lovers who believe every day should start with a great brew.
Cheer on the Rockies from some of the best seats in the house! This package includes 4 tickets in Section 131, located right behind home plate, for the Sunday, September 21st game at 1 PM. Experience every pitch, swing, and home run up close—perfect for baseball fans ready to enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at Coors Field.
Indulge in the rich, smooth flavor of Macallan 12-Year Scotch, a true classic for whisky lovers. This set includes two elegant glasses, a shot glass, and glacier rocks to keep your pour perfectly chilled without dilution. A sophisticated treat for any special evening.
Enjoy the best of both worlds with this exciting duo! Start with two $50 gift cards to Colorado Plus Brew & Taphouse, perfect for savoring craft beers and bites. Then, get active with two hours of court time at 3rd Shot Pickleball, including paddle rentals. A perfect mix of flavor, fun, and friendly competition!
Ready for your next getaway? This package includes two $250 flight vouchers from Frontier Airlines, giving you the flexibility to explore new destinations and create unforgettable memories. Your next adventure is just a flight away!
Relax and rejuvenate with this luxurious escape for two! Your package includes a cozy cabin stay, access to the natural mineral pools, geothermal caves, Club Mud, an outdoor cedar tub, and the new indoor private bath. Immerse yourself in soothing hot springs and enjoy a serene getaway you won’t forget.
Experience the charm of Golden with a one-night stay and breakfast at the Eddy Hotel, paired with a Golden History Tour to explore the city’s rich past. Top it off with two tickets to the Wild West Pub Crawl for a fun and memorable evening. A perfect mix of history, hospitality, and adventure!
Bring the flavors of Italy to your kitchen with this gourmet Pappardelle's gift box! Includes two varieties of artisanal pasta and premium olive oil—perfect for creating a delicious, homemade Italian meal. A treat for any foodie or pasta lover!
Pamper yourself with this luxurious self-care package from Accent Aesthetics. Includes Etal and Revision facial products, a personal consultation certificate, and a microdermabrasion certificate. Perfect for rejuvenating your skin and indulging in a little well-deserved pampering.
Elevate your next meal with this gourmet package! Includes a handmade wooden charcuterie board, four flavorful BBQ rubs, and a $50 Edwards Meats gift card—perfect for serving up delicious bites, grilling favorites, and entertaining in style.
Score a piece of NHL history with this 2024–25 Colorado Avalanche team-signed pennant. Perfect for fans and collectors alike, it’s a unique way to celebrate your favorite team and show off your Avalanche pride!
Add a touch of elegance to your kitchen with this custom-made glass bowl, paired with soft, stylish tea towels and a $25 Sprouts gift card. Perfect for serving, entertaining, or creating a beautiful centerpiece while stocking up on fresh groceries!
Keep your favorite jewelry safe and stylish with two beautifully handmade jewelry boxes, paired with two pounds of handcrafted Enstrom’s almond toffee. Perfect for storing earrings, necklaces, and special mementos while indulging in a sweet treat—charming, elegant, and delicious all in one package!
Elevate your cooking and dining experiences with this delicious Penzeys Spice Collection! Includes the Grill & Broil mini gift box, Sandwich spice, Cinnamon, Mini Pasta spice, a Penzeys Spice Flare (bumper sticker and pin), and a $25 gift card to Smokin’ Fins. Perfect for adding creative flair to every meal and enjoying a tasty treat out!
Step into the role of a police officer in a 4-hour immersive training session at the Wheat Ridge Police Department’s state-of-the-art simulator. Led by certified firearms instructors, you’ll face realistic scenarios, explore the legal aspects of use of force, and make split-second decisions—just like officers in the field. Your package also includes a 1-hour drone experience, where you’ll see how drones assist investigations and even learn how to fly one! For up to 8 adults. No live ammunition. Training contains adult language and graphic scenarios for realism. Date to be scheduled with WRPD.
Raise a glass to the Emerald Isle! This package includes a $60 gift card to Clancy’s Irish Pub and a 16-year-old Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey. Perfect for enjoying a taste of Ireland, whether you’re savoring it at the pub or in the comfort of your own home.
Enjoy a flavorful night out with two gift cards to Yak & Yeti Indian Food—one $25 and one $50—perfect for indulging in authentic Indian cuisine. Then, head over to The Werks for two one-hour bowling sessions for up to six people, combining great food and fun for an unforgettable evening!
Get ready for a thrilling experience with one hour of axe throwing for up to 12 people at American Axes. Perfect for friends, family, or team-building adventures, this hands-on activity promises excitement and fun for everyone!
Enjoy a $50 gift card to MorningStory Greenwood Village for a delicious meal, plus a $100 SwimLabs Highlands Ranch certificate for swim lessons, including a towel and child’s goggles (can be swapped for adult). Perfect for a day of learning, swimming, and dining out!
Brighten your space with this stunning Orange Rose artwork, digitally created in Procreate and printed as a high-quality Giclée. Perfect for art lovers. You can learn more about the talented arist at melissakennyillustrator.com.
Bring the magic of moonlit serenity into your home with this stunning digital artwork, created in Procreate and printed as a Giclée. Discover more about the artist at melissakennyillustrator.com.
Enjoy a day at the ballpark with four Corner Outfield Box Seats to a Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field. Tickets are valid for a Monday–Thursday home game during the 2026 season. A perfect outing for baseball fans!
Elevate your entertaining with this striking natural stone drink dispenser, hand-crafted from solid granite. Designed to hold your favorite bottled beverage, it pours smoothly through a polished stone tap — combining rugged beauty with practical function. The set includes two hand-carved onyx goblets and beautiful stone coasters, making it both a conversation piece and a functional showstopper for any gathering.
A stunning homemade quilt, carefully pieced together with attention to detail and craftsmanship. Measuring 74" x 74", this quilt makes a beautiful bed cover or cozy throw, blending comfort with artistry.
