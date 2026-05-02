Brewster Southeast Youth Sports Cheerleading Registration-2026

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If your child will be in grades 1, 2 or 3 in Fall 2026 and ages 6-8, please use this option to register. Note: Two volunteers are still needed to coach this team. If coaches can not be secured prior to the season, refunds will be issued.
If your child is going to be in grades 3, 4, 5 or 6 in Fall 2026 and is between the ages of 7-10, please use this option to register. 6th grade athletes can also register for this team if they will still be 10 years old by July 1.
If your child is going to be in grades, 6, 7 or 8 in Fall 2026 and is between the ages of 10-13. Note: Determination of age bracket will be decided by ages of cheerleaders enrolled when registration closes due to the change in birthdate rule from July 31 to July 1.
If any of the teams are showing that they are unavailable, please join our waitlist. If a spot on the team opens up, we will contact you in the order in which your request is submitted. Be sure to answer all of the follow up questions, so we know which team your child would be eligible for!
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