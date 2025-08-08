BRG Art Shop

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Don’t let the grin fool you—Spider Blue is one fierce (and fabulous) arachnid. With cracked stone-like armor, glowing eyes, and long shadowy limbs, this eight-legged creature looks like it crawled straight out of a lava-lit cave and into your nightmares... or maybe your collection. The electric orange glow behind it only adds to its powerful presence.
Whether you’re into fantasy, video game vibes, or just love unique character art, Spider Blue is ready to spin a web right onto your wall.
Strength, power, and style—Billy’s take on Colossus is pure comic book energy. With gleaming metal arms, bold red armor, and an intense pose ready for battle, this 7x10 piece captures the X-Men’s steel-skinned powerhouse mid-action. The detail in the linework and shading brings out every muscle and reflection, showing off Billy’s talent for dynamic movement and bold character design.
Perfect for any Marvel fan or superhero art collector, this piece is ready to smash its way onto your wall.
With piercing eyes, devilish brows, and a cosmic third eye, Billy’s Mephisto is pure mystic menace. This 7x10 portrait blends cool blues and eerie reds to give the ruler of Marvel’s underworld a striking, otherworldly glow. His angular features and intense gaze lock you in—like he’s reading your thoughts (or making a deal you’ll regret).
This piece is perfect for fans of classic villains, comic book lore, or anyone who loves powerful, surreal character art. One look, and you’ll know—this is no ordinary drawing.
Part man, part myth, all menace—Billy’s Wolfman captures the eerie transformation in haunting black-and-white detail. With intense eyes, sharp fangs, and wild fur that fills the frame, this 7x10 portrait feels like it’s watching… waiting… maybe for the next full moon.
Drawn entirely in pencil, the shading adds depth and texture, pulling you into the world of classic monsters and midnight legends. A must-have for horror fans or lovers of old-school creature features.
Wise he looks, and wise he is. Billy’s hand-drawn tribute to the Jedi Master captures Yoda’s ancient wisdom and fierce focus in clean, detailed pencil work. From the deep-set wrinkles to those unmistakable ears, this 7x10 piece channels the spirit of the galaxy’s most beloved mentor.
A perfect addition for any Star Wars fan or collector of pop culture art. The Force is strong with this one.
Fierce, fearless, and absolutely stunning—Billy’s Hawkgirl commands attention with bold colors and sharp detail. Her iconic winged helmet, piercing eyes, and powerful stance are brought to life with rich tones of gold, green, and black. The shading gives depth and motion, making her look like she’s ready to leap into battle at any moment.
This 9x12 piece is a must-have for DC Comics fans or anyone who loves strong female superheroes with serious attitude.
This powerful 14x17 portrait of Jesus radiates peace, strength, and compassion. With soft, careful shading and a gentle blue glow of light surrounding Him, Billy captures a sacred moment of grace and presence. The expression is calm yet deeply moving, inviting quiet reflection. The white robe and golden sash stand out beautifully against the dark background, symbolizing light in the midst of darkness.
A stunning piece for anyone drawn to faith-inspired art or seeking a meaningful addition to their home, church, or prayer space.
Let’s get dangerous. Billy’s 14x17 tribute to Darkwing Duck brings the beloved crime-fighting mallard back in bold, nostalgic style. With his signature cape, hat, and mysterious smirk, this larger-than-life drawing is packed with personality and ‘90s cartoon charm. The clean lines and confident pose perfectly capture the heroic (and sometimes hilariously over-the-top) energy of St. Canard’s most iconic duck.
A must-have for fans of classic animation, superheroes with a sense of humor, or anyone who grew up shouting “I am the terror that flaps in the night!”
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