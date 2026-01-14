Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

Hosted by

Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

About this event

BRHS International Baccalaureate

$25 Donation item
$25 Donation
$25

$25 donation to the BRHS IB Booster to assist with purchases for the program, celebrations, and teacher trainings.

$50 Donation item
$50 Donation
$50

$50 donation to the BRHS IB Booster to assist with purchases for the program, celebrations, and teacher trainings.

$75 Donation item
$75 Donation
$75

$75 donation to the BRHS IB Booster to assist with purchases for the program, celebrations, and teacher trainings.

$100 Donation item
$100 Donation
$100

$100 donation to the BRHS IB Booster to assist with purchases for the program, celebrations, and teacher trainings.

Custom Donation item
Custom Donation
Pay what you can

Donate any amount you are able to the BRHS IB Booster to assist with purchases for the program, celebrations, and teacher trainings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!