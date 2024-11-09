Brian Codys Brothers & Sisters Foundation Llc

Brian Codys Brothers & Sisters Foundation Llc

4th Annual Children's Holiday Party - Hosted by Brian Cody's Brothers & Sisters Foundation

94 Railroad St

New Milford, CT 06776

Child
$1
This ticket is for a child (newborn to 16 years old) to use on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, at The Maxx Community Center, 94 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776. Every child gets a gift. There will also be live music, free lunch, arts and crafts, and fun holiday games! Be sure to use the Discount Code: #FreeEvent during checkout, and the fees will be waived.
Adult
$1
This ticket is for an adult (17+ years old) to use on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, at The Maxx Community Center, 94 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776. Live music, free lunch, arts and crafts, and fun holiday games! Be sure to use the Discount Code: #FreeEvent during checkout, and the fees will be waived.

