4th Annual Children's Holiday Party - Hosted by Brian Cody's Brothers & Sisters Foundation

This ticket is for a child (newborn to 16 years old) to use on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, at The Maxx Community Center, 94 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.
Every child gets a gift. There will also be live music, free lunch, arts and crafts, and fun holiday games!
Be sure to use the Discount Code: #FreeEvent during checkout, and the fees will be waived.
This ticket is for a child (newborn to 16 years old) to use on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, at The Maxx Community Center, 94 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.
Every child gets a gift. There will also be live music, free lunch, arts and crafts, and fun holiday games!
Be sure to use the Discount Code: #FreeEvent during checkout, and the fees will be waived.
Adult
$1
This ticket is for an adult (17+ years old) to use on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, at The Maxx Community Center, 94 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.
Live music, free lunch, arts and crafts, and fun holiday games!
Be sure to use the Discount Code: #FreeEvent during checkout, and the fees will be waived.
This ticket is for an adult (17+ years old) to use on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, at The Maxx Community Center, 94 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.
Live music, free lunch, arts and crafts, and fun holiday games!
Be sure to use the Discount Code: #FreeEvent during checkout, and the fees will be waived.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!