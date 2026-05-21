Friends of Brian Hampton

Hosted by

Friends of Brian Hampton

About this event

Brian's Community Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

315 Market St

Charlestown, MD 21914, USA

General Ticket (Ages 13+)
$25

General Ticket (Ages 13+)

Includes:
• Full breakfast buffet
• Coffee
• Juice
• Milk

• Soda
• One Mimosa or Bloody Mary ticket for those 21 & older.


Additional drink tickets for $6 will be available for purchase during the event. Must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

Kids Ticket (Ages 5–12)
$12

Kids Ticket (Ages 5–12)

Includes:
• Full breakfast buffet
• Juice
• Milk

• Soda

This ticket does not include alcoholic beverages.

FREE Ticket—Kids 4 & Under
Free

Kids 4 & Under — FREE
Includes full breakfast buffet with Milk & Juice.

Add a donation for Friends of Brian Hampton

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