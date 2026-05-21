Brian's Community Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

About this event
General Ticket (Ages 13+)
Includes:
• Full breakfast buffet
• Coffee
• Juice
• Milk
• Soda
• One Mimosa or Bloody Mary ticket for those 21 & older.
Additional drink tickets for $6 will be available for purchase during the event. Must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol.
Kids Ticket (Ages 5–12)
Includes:
• Full breakfast buffet
• Juice
• Milk
• Soda
This ticket does not include alcoholic beverages.
Kids 4 & Under — FREE
Includes full breakfast buffet with Milk & Juice.
$
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