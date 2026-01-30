Brick & Ember -Wood Fired Pizzeria

About this event
A fan favorite! This pizza features a zesty red sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and a hearty topping of savory pepperoni. Perfect for those who crave a little extra flavor! 12" Round with 8-Slices.
Classic and simple, our cheese pizza is topped with rich red sauce and a generous layer of melted mozzarella cheese. A timeless favorite for all cheese lovers! 12" Round with 8-Slices.
A colorful medley of bell peppers, mushrooms, and olives, all piled high on a base of rich red sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese. This veggie-packed pizza is a great choice for vegetarians and flavor seekers alike! 12" Round with 8-Slices.
Our sausage pizza combines a robust red sauce with smooth mozzarella cheese and savory sausage toppings for a flavorful bite in every slice. A satisfying choice for meat lovers! 12" Round with 8-Slices.
A delicious fusion of pepperoni and sausage on top of red sauce and mozzarella cheese. This pizza is the best of both worlds-spicy, savory, and utterly satisfying. 12" Round with 8-Slices.
A creamy twist on the classic! Alfredo sauce replaces the usual red sauce, and is topped with mozzarella cheese, tender chicken, crispy bacon, and a drizzle of ranch dressing, rich, savory, and utterly delicious! 12" Round with 8-Slices.
For the carnivores! Our meat lovers pizza is topped with brisket, pepperoni, sausage, and crispy bacon on a bed of red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Every bit is a meaty, flavorful indulgence. 12" Round with 8-Slices.
Loaded with a delicious combination of pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, and olives, all sitting on bed of red sauce and mozzarella cheese. The supreme pizza is an all-star option for those who like a little bit of everything! 12" Round with 8-Slices.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!