Brick Campaign

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4 x 8 Brick with 3 lines of text. At check out, please add the text with the questions asked.
4 x 8 brick with the logo centered. At check out, please add the text and logo choice with the questions asked.
4 x 8 brick with the logo to the left. At check out, please add the text and logo choice with the questions asked.
8 x 8 Brick with up to 6 lines of text. At check out, please add the text with the questions asked.
8 x 8 Brick with the logo on top. At check out, please add the text and logo with the questions asked.
1 x 3 Mini replica of your 4 x 8 brick.
3 x 3 Mini replica of your 8 x 8 brick
$
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