American Legion Mandarin "Fallen Heroes" Post 372

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American Legion Mandarin "Fallen Heroes" Post 372

About this event

Brick Campaign

4 x 8 Brick - Text Only item
4 x 8 Brick - Text Only
$103

4 x 8 Brick with 3 lines of text. At check out, please add the text with the questions asked.

4 x 8 Brick - Logo is centered item
4 x 8 Brick - Logo is centered
$103

4 x 8 brick with the logo centered. At check out, please add the text and logo choice with the questions asked.

4 x 8 Brick - Logo is to the left item
4 x 8 Brick - Logo is to the left
$103

4 x 8 brick with the logo to the left. At check out, please add the text and logo choice with the questions asked.

8 x 8 Brick - Text Only item
8 x 8 Brick - Text Only
$155

8 x 8 Brick with up to 6 lines of text. At check out, please add the text with the questions asked.

8 x 8 Brick - Logo on the top item
8 x 8 Brick - Logo on the top
$155

8 x 8 Brick with the logo on top. At check out, please add the text and logo with the questions asked.

1 x 3 Mini Replica of your 4 x 8 brick item
1 x 3 Mini Replica of your 4 x 8 brick
$20

1 x 3 Mini replica of your 4 x 8 brick.

3 x 3 Mini replica of you 8 x 8 brick item
3 x 3 Mini replica of you 8 x 8 brick
$30

3 x 3 Mini replica of your 8 x 8 brick

Add a donation for American Legion Mandarin "Fallen Heroes" Post 372

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