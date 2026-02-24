Offered by
Valid until March 2, 2027
Brickless Business Membership
The Brickless Business Membership is designed for non–brick‑and‑mortar entrepreneurs, home‑based businesses, mobile vendors, makers, and rising business owners who want to strengthen their presence and expand their reach within our community. This membership empowers business owners by providing support, visibility, and resources to help them grow sustainably.
Members receive high‑value support focused on improving online presence, enhancing marketing efforts, and creating opportunities for meaningful exposure. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with new audiences, or expand beyond the Kissimmee area, this membership offers practical tools to help you thrive.
Brickless Business Membership – Value Breakdown
Welcome Post Feature on Market Page
Value: $75
Brickless Business Car Window Decal
Value: $20
Unlimited Business Notary Services
Value: $10–$20 per signature
Estimated annual value: $200
25 Color Copies
Value: $25
Logo Feature on Market Flyer (Up to 6 per year)
Estimated value: $120
One-on-One Business Assessment w/ Small Business Liaison
Value: $25
Four “Building Without Bricks” Business Seminars
Value: $40
10% OFF Market Registration
Makers Market - $35
KVF Market - $50
Value: $3.50 – $5.00
25% OFF One Signature Event
Boo! on Broadway
Kiss-Im-Mee 5K
Hop on Downtown
Events start at $100
Value: $25
Annual Membership Fee: $75
Total Value: $500+
By joining, you become part of a supportive business network committed to helping entrepreneurs grow, succeed, and build long‑term stability — with or without a physical storefront.
$
