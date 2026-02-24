Brickless Business Membership

The Brickless Business Membership is designed for non–brick‑and‑mortar entrepreneurs, home‑based businesses, mobile vendors, makers, and rising business owners who want to strengthen their presence and expand their reach within our community. This membership empowers business owners by providing support, visibility, and resources to help them grow sustainably.





Members receive high‑value support focused on improving online presence, enhancing marketing efforts, and creating opportunities for meaningful exposure. Whether you're looking to build brand awareness, connect with new audiences, or expand beyond the Kissimmee area, this membership offers practical tools to help you thrive.





Brickless Business Membership – Value Breakdown





Welcome Post Feature on Market Page

Value: $75





Brickless Business Car Window Decal

Value: $20





Unlimited Business Notary Services

Value: $10–$20 per signature

Estimated annual value: $200





25 Color Copies

Value: $25





Logo Feature on Market Flyer (Up to 6 per year)

Estimated value: $120





One-on-One Business Assessment w/ Small Business Liaison

Value: $25





Four “Building Without Bricks” Business Seminars

Value: $40





10% OFF Market Registration

Makers Market - $35

KVF Market - $50

Value: $3.50 – $5.00





25% OFF One Signature Event

Boo! on Broadway

Kiss-Im-Mee 5K

Hop on Downtown

Events start at $100

Value: $25





Annual Membership Fee: $75

Total Value: $500+





By joining, you become part of a supportive business network committed to helping entrepreneurs grow, succeed, and build long‑term stability — with or without a physical storefront.