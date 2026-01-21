Brigham City Fine Arts Council

Hosted by

Brigham City Fine Arts Council

About this event

Brick Masters of Brigham City

58 S 100 W

Brigham City, UT 84302, USA

2 Hour Session Admission
$3

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for 1 of 4 sessions. Select time in next section. Important: The 17% at checkout to help pay fees is optional. Use the dropdown arrow to customize a percent or zero. All sales are final. Tickets may be transferred.

Family Admission 2 Hour Session
$10

Members of the same household up to 8 people.

Important: The 17% at checkout to help pay fees is optional. Use the dropdown arrow to customize a percent or zero. All sales are final. Tickets may be transferred.

All Day Single Admission
$8

Enjoy the fun all day long!

Important: The 17% at checkout to help pay fees is optional. Use the dropdown arrow to customize a percent or zero. All sales are final. Tickets may be transferred.

Add a donation for Brigham City Fine Arts Council

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