Brick Sale Payment 2026

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With up to 3 lines of engraving (price includes brick, engraving, and paving)
with up to 5 lines of engraving (price includes brick, engraving, and paving)
price includes brick, engraving, and paving
price per image. Note: if you are ordering duplicate(s) of a brick to take home, you need to pay the clip art fee again for each copy.
This is an add-on. A 4x8 brick must be purchased as well. Note: if your brick has any clip art, you need to add the clip art fee AGAIN for this extra brick (once per image).
This is an add-on. An 8x8 brick must be purchased as well. Note: if your brick has any clip art, you need to add the clip art fee AGAIN for this extra brick (once per image).
This is an add-on. An 8x8 brick with handprint must be purchased as well. Note: if your brick has any clip art, you need to add the clip art fee AGAIN for this extra brick (once per image).
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