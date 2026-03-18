Okemos Public Montessori Parent Teacher Organization

Offered by

Okemos Public Montessori Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

Brick Sale Payment 2026

4x8 brick
$80

With up to 3 lines of engraving (price includes brick, engraving, and paving)

8x8 brick
$105

with up to 5 lines of engraving (price includes brick, engraving, and paving)

8x8 brick with handprint
$155

price includes brick, engraving, and paving

clip art (per image)
$4

price per image. Note: if you are ordering duplicate(s) of a brick to take home, you need to pay the clip art fee again for each copy.

extra brick to take home (4x8 brick)
$40

This is an add-on. A 4x8 brick must be purchased as well. Note: if your brick has any clip art, you need to add the clip art fee AGAIN for this extra brick (once per image).

extra brick to take home (8x8 brick)
$52.50

This is an add-on. An 8x8 brick must be purchased as well. Note: if your brick has any clip art, you need to add the clip art fee AGAIN for this extra brick (once per image).

extra brick to take home (8x8 brick with handprint)
$77.50

This is an add-on. An 8x8 brick with handprint must be purchased as well. Note: if your brick has any clip art, you need to add the clip art fee AGAIN for this extra brick (once per image).

Add a donation for Okemos Public Montessori Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!