BrickCon 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

11100 NE 6th St

Bellevue, WA 98004, USA

Sponsor a presenter
$85

During the convention, BrickCon holds educational presentations and discussion. This donation would cover the cost of 1 presenter.

Sponsor a game
$750

During the convention, BrickCon holds various games for the AFOLs to participate in. This donation would cover the cost of 1 game.

Sponsor the Master Builder Competition
$2,000

This prestigious event held every year allows 100 builders to compete in 2 rounds to see who is the Master Builder.

Sponsor a General Session
$1,500

BrickCon will hold 3 general sessions for our AFOL participants this year. This donation will cover the costs to hold 1 of these presentations.

Best of Show Award
$500

Each year the AFOL participants select a single LEGO build they think is the Best of Show. This support will cover the costs of the award.

People's Choice Award
$500

Each year our public visitors select a single LEGO build that is their favorite. This support will cover the costs of the award.

FORMA Arena
$1,000

Support the Multi use Arena for Lego Robots. This support goes towards the set up maintenance and supplies needed to run the arena for the entirely of BrickCon 2025.

