Hosted by

SALVATION ARMY

About this event

Sales closed

Brick's Holiday Parade Viewing Party

Pick-up location

939 S 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220, USA

South Booth item
South Booth
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved seating 30 minutes before the parade. Booth seats 6 adults comfortably (limit), auction item includes 1 Complimentary Shareable and and a Bar Credit of $20!

Middle Booth item
Middle Booth
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved seating 30 minutes before the parade. Booth seats 6 adults comfortably (limit), auction item includes 1 Complimentary Shareable and a Bar Credit of $20!

North Booth item
North Booth
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved seating 30 minutes before the parade. Booth seats 6 adults comfortably (limit), auction item includes 1 Complimentary Shareable and a Bar Credit of $20!

Annex item
Annex
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy reserved seating and viewing space 30 minutes before the parade. The Annex has space for 10-15 adults comfortably, auction item includes 2 Complimentary Shareables and a Bar Credit of $40.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!