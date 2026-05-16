Bricks to Books

About this event
General Admission includes all your supplies —bricks and outdoor paint—plus light refreshments to enjoy while you create.
Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from this event go directly toward creating comfort care packages for women battling breast cancer. Come paint something beautiful for your garden and make a tangible difference in someone's life!
Can’t make it to the event but still want to support? Or want to give a little extra in addition to your ticket? Choose this option to sponsor an Angel Bag! (Please note: This is a donation only and does not include entry to the event.)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!