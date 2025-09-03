Brickton Montessori School's Silent Auction

The Revolution Brewery tour is good for up to 5 people at the taproom (3340 N. Kedzie)

The private tour take your group throughout the entire brewery. They include a can of beer to walk with, a 5oz sample of unreleased beer from our Innovation Station, a Revolution pint glass, and a 5oz sample of beer afterwards. It lasts 45-60 minutes. Guests who do the tour also receive 20% off any beer they purchase to take with them!

Grab 5 friends and head to Beer on the Wall for a private tasting event.Winner should schedule one week in advance.Event takes 60 minutes.Guests may bring food/snacks.