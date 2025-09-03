Brickton Montessori School's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Winner will receive three 45 minute virtual sessions.
Stop getting stuck in the same endless cycle. Get coached on how to achieve your personal goals.
Donated by:
Tanya Rinsky - Certified Life and Health Coach
Starting bid
Chicago Wolves Certificate entitles you to 2 tickets to a home game in the 2026-2027 Hockey Season.
Additional tickets may be purchased.
Starting bid
Plan a fun outing with your little ones at Bookworm Gardens which offers you tours that give insight into gardening and nature. Bookworm Gardens is a great place to spend some quality time with your loved ones and enjoy its scenic beauty while you picnic amidst the greenery.
Family pass for 4
Bookworm Gardens is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
$40 Lilliput Books gift certificate
Blind Date by Jane Austins
necklace
prosecco
candle
Starting bid
Bearer is entitled to a private wine tasting experience for up to 12 people for 2 hours.The experience includes 8 bottles of wine and a consultant.
Starting bid
The Revolution Brewery tour is good for up to 5 people at the taproom (3340 N. Kedzie)
The private tour take your group throughout the entire brewery. They include a can of beer to walk with, a 5oz sample of unreleased beer from our Innovation Station, a Revolution pint glass, and a 5oz sample of beer afterwards. It lasts 45-60 minutes. Guests who do the tour also receive 20% off any beer they purchase to take with them!
Grab 5 friends and head to Beer on the Wall for a private tasting event.Winner should schedule one week in advance.Event takes 60 minutes.Guests may bring food/snacks.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for up to 10 people for a scavenger hunt of your choice from LET'S ROAM.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for up to 10 people for a scavenger hunt of your choice from LET'S ROAM.
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the winner to 2 tickets for JOB - The edge-of-your-seat thriller about big tech and even bigger secrets that became last year’s Off-Broadway sensation.
Showing May 3 - June 14.
Starting bid
What to expect:
• A dedicated local Wine Advisor to help coordinate & customize your tasting event experience
• 14 to 18 people to attend the tasting
• At least 5 bottles of exclusive wines to taste from around the world
• Wine glasses provided to taste the wine
• $22 handling fee for the samples
• All the knowledge and tidbits about wine that you have always wanted to know provided to you by an experienced, dedicated Wine Advisor
• An amazing time with friends and family!
Starting bid
BIDDING WILL CONTINUE FOR THIS ITEM IN THE LIVE AUCTION AT THE EVENT ON MAY 2ND.
Enjoy VIP Parking rights for the 2026-2027 school year!
Starting bid
Soak up the sun and cool off with nine of your friends in the pool at Ridgemoor Country Club. Then enjoy a delicious lunch.
Date to be mutually agreed upon between donor and winner.
Please note, this event is for BRICKTON FAMILIES ONLY
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR FALL 2026
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR FALL 2026
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR FALL 2026
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR WINTER 2027
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR WINTER 2027
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR WINTER 2027
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR SPRING 2027
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR SPRING 2027
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE WILL ALLOW YOU TO SKIP THE LINE AND BE THE FIRST TO REGISTER FOR ALL OF YOUR SPRING 2027
EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES!
YOU WILL RECEIVE REGISTRATION A WEEK AHEAD OF PUBLICATION TO THE COMMUNITY.
FAMILIES WITH MULTIPLE STUDENTS CAN REGISTER FOR 2 CLASSES PER STUDENT OR ALL CLASSES FOR ONE STUDENT!
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