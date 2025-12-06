Solstice Dinner & Annual Meeting Presentation

Hosted by
About this event
3:00 - 4:30 PM
Join Amber Chand, gifted storyteller and writer as she takes you an evocative journey into the world of
her ancestors in India and Africa through stories that will both mesmerize and delight you.
5:00 - 6:30 PM
Join BRIDGE for our End-of-Year Thank You and Annual Meeting! Celebrate the Solstice with us as we share highlights from the year and enjoy a delicious, culturally rooted meal together.
3:00 - 6:30 PM
Join BRIDGE for our End-of-Year Thank You and Annual Meeting Celebration as we share highlights from the year, enjoy a culturally rooted meal, and experience the Tales of The Boatwoman performance and dinner at Solidarity Meeting House.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!