Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Take your shot at winning BIG while supporting a great cause! 🎟️💸 Tickets for the Digital 50/50 Raffle are just $5 each and can be purchased online now through midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas. Here’s the best part: No need to be present to win! The jackpot grows with every ticket sold! We’ll update the prize total weekly on the Bridge the Weekend website. The winner will be announced at midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas. A check will be mailed to the winner within 7 days! Get your tickets today — the more you buy, the bigger the jackpot! Support the cause. Take the win. #BtW
Sponsors will have their name listed on event signage and will receive recognition on the Bridge the Weekend website. Important for Sponsors: If you are sponsoring the Bridge Builder Mixer, please email a high-resolution copy of your company or organization logo to [email protected] by Friday, September 20, 2025 to ensure inclusion on event materials and signage.
Sponsors will have their name or logo listed on event signage at Cigars International, receive recognition on the Bridge the Weekend website, and be featured in a social media shoutout leading up to the event. Important for Sponsors: If you are sponsoring the Bridge Builder Mixer, please email a high-resolution copy of your company or organization logo to [email protected] by Friday, September 20, 2025 to ensure inclusion on event materials and signage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!