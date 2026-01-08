100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

Offered by

100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

About the memberships

Bridge Builders Leadership Luncheon

Four for the Future Sponsor
$25,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

Champions our four core pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Includes premium brand visibility, leadership recognition, and opportunities to engage directly with our youth and programs.

Program Lead Sponsor
$10,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

Supports ongoing programming and mentor development. Includes recognition across event materials and invitations to lead or participate in career readiness and leadership workshops.

Corporate Supporter
$5,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

Provides transportation, meals, and supplies for mentees. Includes brand placement and invitations to mentorship forums and community events.

Business Membership
$2,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

Supports one mentee cohort with tools for success. Includes logo placement and engagement opportunities.

Four for the Future Sponsor
$25,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

Champions our four core pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Includes premium brand visibility, leadership recognition, and opportunities to engage directly with our youth and programs.

Add a donation for 100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!