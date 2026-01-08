Bridge Builders Leadership Luncheon

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 21, 2027
Champions our four core pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Includes premium brand visibility, leadership recognition, and opportunities to engage directly with our youth and programs.
Valid until February 21, 2027
Supports ongoing programming and mentor development. Includes recognition across event materials and invitations to lead or participate in career readiness and leadership workshops.
Valid until February 21, 2027
Provides transportation, meals, and supplies for mentees. Includes brand placement and invitations to mentorship forums and community events.
Valid until February 21, 2027
Supports one mentee cohort with tools for success. Includes logo placement and engagement opportunities.
Valid until February 21, 2027
Champions our four core pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Includes premium brand visibility, leadership recognition, and opportunities to engage directly with our youth and programs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!