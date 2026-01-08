100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

Bridge Builders Leadership Luncheon

13051 Bell Tower Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33907, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Four for the Future Sponsor
$25,000

Champions our four core pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Includes premium brand visibility, leadership recognition, and opportunities to engage directly with our youth and programs.

Program Sponsor
$10,000

Supports ongoing programming and mentor development. Includes recognition across event materials and invitations to lead or participate in career readiness and leadership workshops.

Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

Provides transportation, meals, and supplies for mentees. Includes brand placement and invitations to mentorship forums and community events.

Business Membership
$2,000

Supports one mentee with tools for success. Includes logo placement and engagement opportunities.

